DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Vega has full night in Dardanelle win

While Dardanelle junior Drew Vega gets chances to make an impact on both sides of the ball for the Sand Lizards, nights like his against Mena on Friday are rare.

"I've been here for 17 years now and we've had some very good performances," Dardanelle Coach Phil Vega said, "but I don't know of one that had as complete a game as Drew had Friday night."

Vega, who plays both quarterback and free safety for Dardanelle, generated 372 yards of total offense against Mena, with 278 rushing yards on 19 carries, 48 yards on 3-of-6 passing and added a 46-yard catch. He was also responsible for 7 touchdowns and had 8 tackles and 2 pass breakups. The junior's night was enough to earn him Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week honors.

Through 7 games, Drew has thrown for 819 yards and rushed for another 1,181, for a total of 2,046 yards and 25 touchdowns.

"He's an extremely hard worker and does everything he can to make sure our team is successful," said Phil Vega, who's also Drew's father.

Vega is also quarterbacking a team that, after starting its season 1-4, has won its past three games. Phil Vega said that's in large part because of his son's performance in a 27-24 win against Pottsville on Oct. 8.

Vega totaled four touchdowns in the victory, including a scoring a pass to Daktoa Wilfong with eight seconds left to give the Sand Lizards the victory.

"It seemed like everybody jumped on and bought in," Phil Vega said in reference to the Pottsville game. "That's kind of where the resurgence of our team started late in this year."

Through the Sand Lizards' three-game win streak, Vega has generated 966 yards of offense and he's been responsible for 16 touchdowns.

Drew is also a multi-sport athlete, suiting up for Dardanelle baseball, which his father also coaches, and plays shortstop. As a sophomore, Drew finished 2020 with a slash line of .497/.617/.745, with an OPS of 1.362. He was named an All-State and All-Conference selection for the Sand Lizards.

Phil said he's coached his son in baseball since a young age, and though he didn't start playing tackle football until the seventh grade, he's always excelled on both the football field and baseball diamond. He said Drew's knack for hard work stands out.

"I don't know too many kids that would rather go work on -- whether it's taking ground balls, hitting, throwing a football, or doing footwork drills -- that would rather do that then go hang out with their buddies for the weekend," Phil said. "There's many times that we've done that. That's one thing that I appreciate the most ... is the fact that he asks to go do those things."