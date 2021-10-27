19-year-old fatally shot in White County; deputies seeking information

Deputies are searching for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in White County, deputies said Wednesday.

Deputies responded around 2:15 a.m. to 122 Usery Road in Kensett, regarding the tenant of the home being injured by an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from the White County sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies found Tommie Jacoby Welton inside the home with a gunshot wound, the release stated.

He was transported to the Unity Health Hospital, where he later died, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (501) 279-6279.

CORRECTION: The name of Tommie Jacoby Welton was misspelled in a previous version of this story.