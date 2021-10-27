Annual fish fry readies to sizzle

Today is the final day to purchase tickets for the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce's 69th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry set for Thursday evening.

The drive-thru event will be at Hestand Stadium, 420 N. Blake St. Tickets are $20, and the gates open at 5 p.m.

The dinner honors the Farm Family of the Year, Stefan and Lynn Draper of S&L Farms, as well as agricultural businesses.

It's a Jefferson County agricultural tradition that dates back nearly seven decades but again this year, the ceremony and fun were upended by covid-19.

"We were disappointed to go back to the (2020) drive-thru format," said Jennifer Kline, the chamber's events and marketing manager.

The decision to modify the dinner was made because of the high number of delta variant cases this summer and fall.

"We decided a drive-thru was our safest option," she said.

King Kat of Carlisle is catering the event and offering fish or chicken tenders along with all the traditional Southern fixings.

"We hope to go back to our traditional dinner next year," Kline said.

HONORING AN INDUSTRY

The purpose of the dinner, usually sit-down style, is to honor Jefferson County's agricultural businesses.

"A large portion of our economy is made up of this industry, and the dinner is designed to celebrate them and thank them for what they do," Kline said.

It gives farmers a chance to meet bankers, suppliers, industry leaders and other producers.

"Networking is critical, but it's also good to celebrate," Kline said.

So in that spirit, the annual dinner also will honor the Draper family.

A family operating a poultry farm has never previously been named farm family of the year, and soon after the announcement, Stefan Draper said in a statement, "It's an honor to be chosen."

The Draper family raises chickens for Tyson Foods. According to the Arkansas Farm Bureau, poultry is the largest agricultural product in Arkansas in terms of cash receipts, providing almost 40 percent of the total.

In Arkansas, there are more than 2,400 broiler meat farms, producing more than 5.7 billion pounds of chicken annually, and it's second in the country in total pounds of broiler meat produced.

For tickets or details, call Jennifer Kline at 870-535-0110 or email her at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.