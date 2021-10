Fort Smith, 1955: The DeWitt Oldsmobile Co. sent postcards to lure buyers for the "Super 88 4-Door Sedan," a "handsome, spirited hardtop ... Powered by the new Rocket T-350 engine and all-new Jetaway Hydra-Matic Drive." The car sold new for about $2,300, but restored models today command as much as $35,000.

