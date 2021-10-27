Benton district opts for new school chief

Mike Skelton is no longer superintendent of the Benton School District.

The 5,641-student district, which did not give a reason for the change in top leadership, released a statement and declined to say more Tuesday.

The statement read: "The Benton School Board decided on Monday to go in a different leadership direction. At this time, Dr. Kim Anderson will serve as interim superintendent. This is a personnel matter, there will be no further comment."

Skelton, 51, had been Benton's superintendent since July 1, 2016. He spent most of his career in east Arkansas before joining the Benton district, according to the school system's website. He taught in the West Memphis School District for nine years and then served in several administrative capacities in the region -- assistant principal in the Pocahontas School District for three years, assistant principal and principal in the Paragould School District for four years, and principal and assistant superintendent in the Jonesboro School District for seven years.

He was earning $184,000 per year, according to the district's salary listings.

Anderson, the interim superintendent, has been in education for 29 years, according to her district profile. Her roles included teacher, coach, Library Media Specialist, technology coordinator, school improvement specialist and professional development coordinator. Until her new appointment Monday, she has been serving as an assistant superintendent in the district.

She was earning a base salary of $116,571.00 per year as an assistant superintendent, according to the district's salary listings.

New salary information was not available Tuesday.