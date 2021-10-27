Biden announces $100 million Asia plan

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a $100 million initiative to beef up the U.S. relationship with the organization of Southeast Asian nations.

Biden made the announcement at a virtual summit with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It marked the first time since 2017, when President Donald Trump participated in the summit, that a U.S. president took part in a meeting of the bloc.

The engagement comes as Biden is looking to strengthen the U.S. presence in the Pacific in the face of China's growth as a national security and economic adversary.

Biden called the U.S. relationship with the bloc "essential."

"I want you all to hear directly from me the importance the United States places on its relationship with ASEAN," the Southeast Asian association, Biden said. "You can expect to see me showing up and reaching out to you."

The new funding will include money for health spending, a new climate initiative, programs to assist with the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and education programs.

SUMMIT STANDOFF

The Southeast Asian leaders began their annual summit without Burma on Tuesday amid a diplomatic standoff over the exclusion of the leader of the military-ruled nation from the group's meetings.

Burma -- often called Myanmar, but not by regime opponents, the U.S. or Britain -- skipped the summit in protest after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations shut out its top general from its meetings .

The Southeast Asian association's refusal to allow Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing to represent Burma at the summit was its harshest rebuke yet of the country's military rulers since they ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

Brunei, who is this year's chair of the 10-member bloc, invited Burma's highest-ranking veteran diplomat, U Chan Aye, as a "nonpolitical" representative, but he didn't attend, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters in Jakarta.

Marsudi said President Joko Widodo told the summit that the association's unprecedented downgrade of Burma's participation "was a tough decision, but it had to be done."

Despite the association's bedrock principles of noninterference in other members' affairs and decisions by consensus, Widodo said it is "also obliged to uphold other principles in the ASEAN charter such as democracy, good governance, respect for human rights and constitutional government," Marsudi said.

Burma's military takeover triggered widespread protests and a violent crackdown by authorities.

On Monday, a senior U.S. official held a virtual meeting with two opposition National Unity Government representatives. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan "underscored U.S. continued support for the pro-democracy movement" and expressed concern over the military's violence.

Sullivan said Washington will continue to seek the release of all those "unjustly detained," including prominent pro-democracy activist Ko Jimmy, who was arrested in a raid Saturday.

Information for this article was contributed by Eileen Ng, Jim Gomez, Grant Peck, Nini Karmini and additional staff members of The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden participates virtually in the U.S.-ASEAN Summit from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. It is the first time the United States has participated in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations since 2017, when President Donald Trump participated in the summit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

