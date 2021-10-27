Church sets trunk-or-treat Saturday

New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will host a drive-thru trunk-or-treat from 5-7 p.m. Saturday. The family-oriented event is open to the general public, according to a news release.

Election board to meet on new JP map

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. today at the election center, 123 Main St. Masks are required and attendees are asked to observe social distancing and use best practices for everyone's safety, according to a news release. The agenda includes approval of proposed changes to justice of the peace districts (redistricting) as presented by Mathew Charton of Data Scout on Oct. 21.

College, police team for Fall Festival

Southeast Arkansas College and the Pine Bluff Police Department have partnered for SEARK's annual fall festival from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the college's Seabrook Recreation Center, 6808 Hazel St. Activities will include a live DJ, vendors, games, costume contest and free treats. The police department will have a section that will be free for the community, a spokesman said. Their section will have a spooky trailer, photo booth, candy stations, game booths, and free hot dogs. There will be a host of food truck vendors with proceeds from the event funding SEARK's scholarship program.

Baptist building to host open house

A walk-thru and open house will be held at the newly constructed Watson District Baptist Association Building at Mitchellville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31, according to a news release. The community is invited to attend.

Refreshments will be served and donations will be accepted. Covid protocols will be enforced. Masks and social distancing will be required, according to the release. The Rev. Edward Demery is the moderator and Sylvester Harrell is chairman.

Family to be focus of church's revival

New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will conduct a revival focusing on family spiritual renewal Nov. 9-10. Classes begin at 6 p.m. and worship begins at 7 p.m. (in person and virtual via Facebook and YouTube), according to a news release.

The Rev. Carlos Kelly, pastor of Beulahland Bible Church, will be the guest speaker. Class topics are Developing a Devotional Life (personally and as a family), Contentment in a Crisis, The Fire & Fruit of Rejoicing, and YOUTH -- Believing the Gospel. The event is open to the general public. Derick Easter is the host pastor.