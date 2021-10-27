Clinton Center museum, exhibits set to reopen Monday

The Clinton Presidential Center's museum and exhibits will reopen to the public Monday.

The center, located at 1200 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock, offers a unique perspective of the work of William Jefferson Clinton, the nation's 42nd president and former Arkansas governor.

Normal operations were suspended initially in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The center reopened to the public July 1 but closed again Aug. 2 after another rise in covid-related illnesses.

According to a news release, beginning Monday the center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Patrons will be able to again visit the Clinton Museum Store, and the library's restaurant, 42 Bar and Table, will continue to serve lunch Monday through Friday. Brunch will be served Saturday and Sunday, and dinner served Thursday through Saturday.

Visitors 12 and older must be fully vaccinated as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and show proof of vaccination to enter the facility. Anyone unable to produce proof of full vaccination -- physical card, copy or photograph -- will not be permitted to enter the facility.

Visitors older than 2 must wear masks indoors. Masks must cover the nose and mouth completely and cannot contain a ventilation valve or vent. All visitors younger than 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Tickets and additional information, including modified driving directions, are available at www.clintonpresidentialcenter.org/visit. Additional information is available at clintonpresidentialcenter.org.