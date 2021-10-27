Computer-class enrollees show 20% rise in state

The number of students taking high school computer science classes during this school year increased about 20% over last year, from 10,450 to 12,547, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday.

The 2,097-student increase in enrollment in high school computer science classes is the largest since the Republican governor's computer science initiative started in 2015, Hutchinson said at his weekly news conference in the governor's conference room.

The largest previous increase was 1,860 students, to a total 8,044 in the 2018-19 school year, according to the governor's office.

In the first school year of the governor's initiative, the 2014-15 school year, 1,104 students took the classes, and since then the number of students taking the classes has grown by more than 11,000, said Hutchinson, who signed legislation in 2015 requiring all public schools to offer computer science.

The male-to-female enrollment gap among students in computer science classes decreased by 2% from last year, with the male enrollment totaling 70% and female enrollment totaling 30%, the governor said. "We still have a gap there and we want to continue to build on that."

The share of racial minority group members among all students taking computer science classes is close to the share of minority group members in the state's general population, but "we continue to emphasize the importance of making sure that every student whenever they are in high school has access to quality computer science courses," Hutchinson said. He said 750 eighth-graders are taking a high school-level computer science course for credit.

Act 414 of 2021 will require a public high school student to earn one credit in a state Department of Education-approved high school computer course before graduation. The requirement begins with the class entering ninth grade in the 2022-23 school year. One unit of computer science may be earned in grades eight through 12.

The law requires the Department of Education, beginning in August 2022, to make available to all public schools high-quality digital content aligned with state board-approved computer science classes. The law will mandate that each public school district employ a computer science teacher at each high school starting with the 2023-24 school year.

Hutchinson said Arkansas continues to lead the nation with its computer science education program, which started out with 20 certified teachers in computer science and now has close to 600 certified teachers in that area of education. He said it's leading to the growth of technology companies in Arkansas.

The number of students taking their initial computer science class has increased as well as the number of students taking multiple computer sciences that lead to an industry-recognized certification, said Ivy Pfeffer, deputy commissioner at the state Department of Education.

"The computer science initiative is on a very sustainable track," she said, and the state experienced growth in each grade level with the number of students taking computer science classes.