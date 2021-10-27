Crews repairing gas line near Crystal Bridges

BENTONVILLE -- Crews were working Tuesday to repair a damaged gas line near Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Mike Howe, community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy, said he didn't expect the damaged line to disrupt service to customers. The damaged line is near the museum where construction is happening in the area, Howe said.

"Our technicians are highly trained to work safely in the area," Howe said.

Debbie Griffin, a spokeswoman for the city, said due to the gas line break the city temporarily closed the Crystal Bridges Trail and the All American Trail from Compton Gardens to Cub Circle, including the Northeast A Street trailhead.

Howe expects the damaged line to be repaired late Tuesday or early today.

The museum is closed Tuesdays, so the damaged line didn't impact the museum's operations, said Diane Carroll, chief communications officer for the Alice L. Walton Foundation.