GM, dealers team up to put in charging stations

DETROIT -- General Motors Co. is partnering with dealers to ramp up the installation of electric vehicle charging stations as it prepares to put more battery-powered cars and trucks on the road.

GM said Tuesday that it will work with dealers through the Dealer Community Charging Program to get up to 40,000 Level 2 chargers installed across their communities starting next year.

The charging stations will be available to all electric vehicle users -- not just GM customers. The program is part of GM's plan to invest about $750 million on charging infrastructure through 2025.

GM also revealed Tuesday a new line of three Ultium-branded Level 2 "smart charging stations" that customers can buy through dealerships or online. Ultium is also the brand name for GM's new electric vehicle platform, propulsion components and charging ecosystem.

Expanding charging options is viewed as crucial for increasing consumer adoption of electric vehicles, which GM needs to meet its goal of selling 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2025.

"The goal here is really to get chargers in those communities that otherwise wouldn't have them," said Alex Keros, lead architect of electric vehicle infrastructure.

GM plans to give its about 4,500 dealers in the U.S. and Canada up to 10 Ultium Level 2 charging stations apiece for installation in their communities. The automaker said it will help dealers "apply for incentives, funding and access to programs to help expedite the deployment of local EV charging."

"The notion is that dealers and the site host would work together to get it installed," Keros said.

GM and charging partner EVgo last year announced that they would install 2,750 chargers in 40 metropolitan areas by 2025. More than 100 have been installed so far in eight states, Keros said.

GM's new Ultium chargers for residential and commercial use were developed with charging specialist Ctek.

They will have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and can be upgraded by over-the-air updates with automatic download capabilities. The premium models include a customizable touch screen and an embedded camera.

Users can set a charging schedule, review charging habits and historical charging sessions, and receive charging status through the GM vehicle brand mobile apps.

The first Ultium chargers will ship early next year. Pricing will be released closer to when the chargers go on sale. GM said customers can include the cost in their GM Financial lease or financial contracts.