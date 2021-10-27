Grant Morgan a finalist for 'Academic Heisman'

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan is among 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, it was announced Wednesday.

The Campbell Trophy, which is often referred to as the Academic Heisman, is presented annually by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame to the individual who best combines academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Morgan, a super senior from Greenwood, is a team captain who has 60 tackles this season and already has graduated with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and master’s degree in operations management. His grade point average is 3.66.

Morgan, who earned a scholarship at Arkansas after walking on, is the first Razorback to be a finalist for the Campbell Trophy since linebacker Brooks Ellis in 2016.

Each of this year’s finalists will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.

The finalists will attend the 63rd National Football Foundation Awards dinner on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas, where the Campbell Trophy winner will be announced and have his post-graduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

Morgan is the only finalist from an SEC school.

Other finalists are Montana State linebacker Troy Anderson; Stanford defensive end Thomas Booker; Western Michigan offensive lineman Mike Caliendo; Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford; Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) quarterback Cameron Dukes; Oklahoma defensive back Patrick Fields; Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen; Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson; Merchant Marine Academy (N.Y.) linebacker Joshua King; Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar; Slippery Rock (Pa.) wide receiver Henry Litwin; and West Virginia safety Shane Mahone.