Harding University names former admissions director as next president

Michael D. Williams will begin in June as president of Harding University after leaving his current job as the top administrator at Faulkner University in Alabama, officials said Wednesday.

The hire will mean a return to the Searcy campus for Williams, who previously served as the director of admissions for Harding University.

Williams, a 1985 graduate of Harding, also worked as the private Christian university’s vice president of advancement before in 2015 becoming president of Faulker University. Both schools are affiliated with the churches of Christ.

“He is a mature, spiritually sound and Christ-centered man,” Robert C. Walker, chairman of Harding University’s board of trustees, said in a statement. “He aligns with our mission and understands our culture. He brings vision, strategic thinking and the business acumen of an experienced university president.”

Trustees announced in October of last year that Bruce McLarty would retire in a month, with a letter to the campus citing “an extremely challenging business environment” as leading to the board seeking a change.

David Burks, Harding’s president from 1987-2013, stepped in as president beginning in December, with Williams hired after a nine-month, national search.

Williams, in a statement, said he was “extremely humbled” to be chosen as the university’s sixth president.

“Given the seismic changes in our culture, Harding is poised for this decisive moment. I look forward to collaborating with distinguished Christian scholars, extraordinary students and passionate alumni to envision a bold and robust future,” Williams said.

