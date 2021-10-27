Happy birthday (Oct. 27): An unusual occurrence will stir up your scene, and you will no longer be able to continue in the old way. The new system will bring results with half the effort. You'll spend your time on things that matter more to you. At the year's turn, a deal or trial goes in your favor. Family celebrates a breakthrough or expansion.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There's pressure to show your work before you know if it's ready. The urgency here is manufactured. Honor your feelings on the matter. Know why you're doing a thing before you do it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's said that nothing is inherently boring except the mind that would deem it so. However, you have abundant inner resources and still, if you're being honest, the scene fails to stimulate their usage. An exit will remedy all.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your quick reflexes and talent for catching and handling problems in their infancy state will make people dependent on you. To avoid the constant pressure of adapting to life's exigencies, don't be so readily available.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Others might mistake your humble reserve for shyness, but in fact you do not lack confidence at all. It takes you time to warm up to new situations because you have the proper amount of respect for them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): No need to minimize or deny experiences. You're entitled to your version of the story and you get to frame it however you want. The place to be honest is in the safety of a private journal.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's a traffic jam-like situation. Inching along feels hopeless, but movement, even if it's only a few inches at a time, is still movement. Relax and listen to life's music. You'll get there eventually.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You use your time differently from the way people around you do. You're on different paths, neither of which is inherently better in any way other than fit. Do what suits you and you will be successful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You appreciate the historic building, the old bridge and the ancient treasure — proof that mortal hands can create immortal achievements, or at least very ... lasting ones. You'll work toward goals beyond you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your mind works in images. You may find yourself doing the opposite of what you tell yourself to do. Take it as a cue to stop telling yourself and instead picture the desired behavior.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The complaint is covering something up. Griping can be a way of bragging, getting attention, showing dominance, indicating intelligence or an array of other motives beyond expressing dissatisfaction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can avoid getting lost in the maze of other people's needs by avoiding other people. That sounds drastic, but it's temporary. Guarding blocks of solo time is crucial to your productivity.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Strangers, foreigners and fresh faces of all kinds will be interesting to you. But the most fascinating potential already exists in your realm. There's a secret and fascinating truth inside someone who has been there all along.

LUNAR SQUARE TO MARS

Art has a unique power to elevate the spirit and put us in touch with the ineffable. It is also a time-traveling machine. Witnessing art, we participate in a dialogue of the ages. The Cancer moon and Scorpio sun swish into a swirl of appreciation for mediums that touch the soul and lift intentions.

HALLOWEEN PANTHEON

JACK-O’-LANTERNS: The jack-o’-lantern is named quite literally for its origins that come from the Celtic legend involving a man named Jack who did a very difficult and dangerous thing.

Jack tricked the devil. The devil, being the clever and egotistical cad that he is, hates being tricked and simply cannot let it go. True to form, he gets his due in the end. In the case of Jack, the devil doomed his soul to roam the darkest nights. Jack, being a fair match of wits to the devil, decided there was no reason for even a condemned soul to stumble around in the dark. So, he made himself a lantern out of a root vegetable and carried it around with him. He put a face on it, just because it’s more fun that way. Jack was nothing if not more fun.

The Irish have long held the tradition of carving lanterns out of root vegetables. Turnips were plentiful in Ireland and made lovely lights. But when the Irish immigrants came to America during the potato famine in Ireland, they found that turnips weren’t as plentiful as pumpkins, which had a large carving surface to cut their creativity on. Scary faces ward off evil spirits. Happy faces attract excellent luck. Most jack-o’-lanterns seem to strike a balance somewhere in between, accomplishing both aims at once.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Her father has been called the Godfather of Heavy Metal, the Wizard of Oz and the Prince of Darkness. That makes Kelly Osbourne the highest order of rock royalty. With her sun, Mercury, Venus and Pluto all in Scorpio, she melds well with the gothic elements of her lineage. Look for new fashion creations and production credits from this artistic rock insider.