Iran gas stations snarled by cyberattack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A cyberattack crippled gas stations across Iran on Tuesday, leaving angry motorists stranded in long lines.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which rendered useless the government-issued electronic cards that many Iranians use to buy subsidized fuel. Most Iranians rely on the subsidies, particularly given the country's economic problems.

It bore similarities to another attack months ago that seemed to directly challenge Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the country's economy buckles under American sanctions. Those problems have worsened as the U.S. and Iran have yet to resume Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

State television quoted an unnamed official on the country's National Security Council who acknowledged the cyberattack, hours after it aired images of long lines of cars waiting to fill up in Tehran. Associated Press journalists also saw lines of cars at Tehran gas stations, with the pumps off and the stations closed.

"I have been waiting a couple of hours for the gas stations to reopen so that I can fill up," said a motorcyclist who gave his name only as Farzin. "There is no fuel wherever I go."

The semiofficial ISNA news agency, which first called the incident a cyberattack, said those trying to buy fuel with government-issued cards instead received a message reading "cyberattack 64411."

While ISNA didn't acknowledge the number's significance, that number is associated with a hotline run through Khamenei's office that handles questions about Islamic law. ISNA later removed its reports, claiming that it, too, had been hacked. Such claims of hacking can come quickly when Iranian outlets publish news that angers the theocracy.

Farsi-language satellite channels abroad published videos apparently shot by drivers in Isfahan, a major Iranian city, showing electronic billboards there reading: "Khamenei! Where is our gas?" Another said: "Free gas in Jamaran gas station," a reference to the home of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

State TV said Oil Ministry officials were holding an emergency meeting to solve the problem. Some gas stations that accept only cash and are not in the subsidy card network continued pumping fuel.

The use of "64411" mirrored an attack in July targeting Iran's railroad system, which also saw the number displayed. The Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point later attributed the attack to a group of hackers who called themselves Indra, after the Hindu god of war.

Indra previously targeted companies in Syria, where President Bashar Assad has held onto power partly because of Iran's intervention in his country's grinding war.

Cheap gasoline is practically considered a birthright in Iran, home to the world's fourth-largest crude oil reserves despite decades of economic woes.

Subsidies allow Iranian motorists to buy regular gasoline at 15,000 rials per liter. That's about 20 cents a gallon. After a monthly 60-liter quota, it costs 30,000 rials a liter, or 41 cents a gallon.

Regular gasoline costs $3.38 a gallon on average in the U.S., according to AAA.

In 2019, Iran faced days of mass protests across some 100 cities and towns over rising gasoline prices. Security forces arrested thousands of demonstrators, and Amnesty International said it believes that 304 people were killed in a government crackdown.

Tuesday's cyberattack came in the same month in the Persian calendar as the gasoline protests of 2019. The attack also came on the birthday of the late Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Iran has faced a series of cyberattacks, including one that leaked video of abuses at its notorious Evin prison in August.

The country disconnected much of its government infrastructure from the internet after the Stuxnet computer virus -- widely believed to be a U.S.-Israeli creation -- disrupted thousands of centrifuges at its nuclear sites in the late 2000s.