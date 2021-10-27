Job made permanent for Texarkana's Orr

TEXARKANA, Texas -- The Texarkana City Council voted unanimously to name David Orr city manager on Monday night, making official the position he has held on an interim basis for half a year.

Orr was named interim city manager after former City Manager Shirley Jaster retired in April. He had previously served as assistant city manager under Jaster.

Orr's career with the city began with an administrative services manager position in 2009. He became the city's director of planning and community development in 2014.

He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in public administration from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and a doctorate in higher education administration from Stellenbosch University in South Africa. He has been an adjunct instructor at Texas A&M University-Texarkana since 2009, teaching courses on government.