JRMC opens White Hall Breast Center

White Hall community members and Jefferson Regional Medical Center (JRMC) staff gathered Oct. 19 for a ribbon cutting of the newly opened Breast Center at White Hall. Brian Thomas, JRMC regional president and chief executive officer, was on hand to cut it.

“The White Hall Breast Center was opened in order to reach more people and to make mammography services more convenient for residents of the White Hall area,” said Lisa Rhodes, a JRMC spokeswoman.

White Hall Mayor Noel Foster was thrilled with the hospital’s expansion.

Sara Lunsford, Ward 1 City Council member, said, “I am excited to see the doors open on the Breast Center in White Hall, and I’m grateful to JRMC for making this investment in women’s health.”

The center is located on the first floor of the White Hall Health Complex, 1600 W. Holland Ave., and occupies the space formerly housing the Women’s Resource Center.

Wayne Harris, director of Imaging at JRMC, is the program’s administrator, and all mammograms will be read by a radiology department physician.

The White Hall location can accommodate as many as 21 patients per day and offers a separate curbside entrance and designated parking, Rhodes said. Inside the center, it has a waiting area and a mammography suite where the exams are conducted.

“Residents of White Hall can now receive mammograms close to home, relaxing in a spacious, comfortable waiting area while they enjoy amenities such as express registration, a coffee bar, and warm, plush robes when they are called for their exam,” Rhodes said.

However, appointments aren’t limited to White Hall residents.

“Services are available to everyone, regardless of where they live,” Rhodes said.

Lunsford said, “With this beautiful and convenient center now open, I am hopeful that more local women will be encouraged to be proactive with their personal healthcare and get their regular mammograms.”

For details, visit www.jrmc.org/breast-imaging-center/ or call (870) 541-7393.