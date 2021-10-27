Address the disparity

My compliments to Kellaneese Porter-Parker on her Oct. 24 article "Time's up/Do what's right regarding school disparity." She has aptly described the financial resources difference between predominantly white schools and predominantly Black schools. (And she could have made her point without reference to football officiating.)

I add my voice to those who seek equality for the underprivileged and underserved, and as Ms. Porter-Parker writes, "It is never beyond time to do the right thing."

BOB BRYANT

Rogers

Mistreated by state

Something is not right. My dad is now in hospice and application for long-term care, Medicaid, has been made. However, apparently his assets, bank accounts, property, even a life insurance policy from the Veterans Administration, must be depleted before the state of Arkansas will assist.

Here is a man who has worked all his life, paid taxes, raised a family, earned a Purple Heart in Korea, and did what was expected of citizens being treated this way. The life insurance was to provide for me after his death. Yes, I work, I pay taxes, I take care of the home and property now, and I was going to use that money to continue to care for what Pop will leave behind. However, the state of Arkansas does not see things that way. I note that my taxes, and those of others, subsidize housing, medical care, food stamps, even free phones, for those who will not work, or choose not to work. Something is not right. The grand sum of $900 monthly my Pop gets from Social Security is even being diverted to pay for his care. Yep. Something is not right. Just not right at all.

Thousands of people streaming across our southern border were reportedly provided bus tickets to go where they wanted. Meanwhile, my father lies in hospice and I have to jump through absurd rules and regulations to get him medical care in the final days of his life. Something is not right. Not right at all.

DAVID KELLEY

Louann

Editor's note: David recently contacted the Voices editor with this message: "My father died on Oct. 13, yet many families must still go through this arduous and very stressful process. Something is still very wrong."

Commitments made

Social Security trustees announced on Aug. 31 that unless financial changes are implemented, the payment of Social Security benefits would drop to 76 percent of their originally promised levels after 2033.

If this is correct, how can our leaders in Washington be thinking about a $2 trillion to $3 trillion "social infrastructure" program when we can't even pay for the commitments that have already been made?

JIM MITCHELL

Little Rock

Men without degrees

It was with great interest that I read Helaine Williams' column, "Men with no degrees: Lone, broke." My first reaction was one of ire and frustration. I had to keep reading into the words further explained into page 2E, when the point was finally clarified. It was at that point I was impressed with the introspective message the title inspired.

I can't help from commenting on several observations, as someone with a "blue-collar" upbringing, to rise to the first "doctor" in our German/Italian heritage that suffered horrific prejudice and a "no chance in America" attitude in the early '20s.

Through hard work, determination and Old World family values, and the American Dream, we have been rewarded as private self-employed business owners, employers and taxpayers, and all without so much as a high school diploma. We grew up with a constant reminder that freedom isn't free, and education is a privilege and should be earned.

To fulfill my life passion to be a dentist, I had no choice but to go through the rigors of "higher education." But I never once underestimated or underrated the tradesmen and women who weren't obligated to "go to college."

I know many patients, friends and relatives who weren't sheepskin-driven but creative, street-smart and loved what they did, yet I know countless people with a college degree on the government cheese.

I truly admire the "scholars" in political science, humanities and anthropology which I applaud being awarded financial awards of $75,000 or more; these are important and well-earned, I'm sure.

My big question: When will we see grants and foundations to fund our future men and women who will experience the trades? Plumbers, electricians, carpenters and "ditch diggers"? I have a high school friend that started a septic-tank company with one beat-up tanker in 1973; he retired at age 45, independently wealthy. I know many "quiet millionaires" who never had a sheepskin hanging in their parents' basement.

Do what you love every day, do it well, and you'll never have to go to "work" ever again. Success will come to you.

MICHAEL ZWEIFLER

Maumelle

All about the money

Thanks to Mr. David Eli Cockcroft for his letter printed Saturday. He is spot-on.

It's all about the money, as most of our elected representatives in this state are after.

PEG BIRZER

Hot Springs Village