Man arrested in Sunday slaying of Texarkana man Officials: Lawson was still armed with rifle when deputies arrived

TEXARKANA, Texas -- An Arkansan is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Bowie County. A second man was also shot and seriously injured.

The dead man has been identified as Roger Franklin Cowley, 63, of Texarkana, Ark.

Thomas Wayne Lawson of Atlanta, Texas, has been arrested on one charge of murder and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to information from the Bowie County sheriff's office. Lawson was also found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and was charged with possession of a controlled substance under one gram, according to reports.

He is being held in the Bi-State jail. His bond was set at $1 million on the charge of murder, $300,000 on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and $5,000 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. Sunday, about 10 miles south of Texarkana in the 200 block of Horseshoe Loop Road. The caller reported that a suspect, later identified as Lawson, had shot two people, according to reports

Cowley was found dead in the woods behind a travel trailer. Another man, who has not been identified, was found seriously injured.

Deputies approached the residence and found the suspect, still armed with a rifle. A witness reported that he heard the gunshots and then spoke with Lawson.

The injured man was being treated at a hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.