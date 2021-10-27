Murphy USA ready

to release 3Q report

Murphy USA will release its third-quarter earnings report today after the stock markets close.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters on average expect earnings of $3.25 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA earned $2.53 per share in last year's third quarter.

Executives with the El Dorado-based convenience store and gas station company will discuss the results in a conference call at 10 a.m. Thursday. Anyone wishing to participate may dial 1-833-968-2218 and use conference ID number 8602898.

The call may also be accessed through a webcast at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com. The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the call ends, and a transcript will be available shortly afterward.

The company owns more than 1,650 stores in 27 states, most near Walmart Inc. Supercenters.

Murphy USA's shares fell $7.83, or 4.44%, on Tuesday to close at $168.55 on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's shares have traded between $117.08 and $179.44 over the past year.

-- Serenah McKay

Winrock moving

its offices to NLR

Winrock International, a nonprofit that promotes economic development projects around the globe, is moving its headquarters across the river to North Little Rock's Argenta area.

The organization on Tuesday said renovation plans are in the works for its Regional Innovation Hub, located in Argenta, with new multiuse office spaces expected to be ready in late 2022.

The decision to relocate came after a majority of workers expressed disinterest in working in a traditional office setting five days a week. Winrock adopted an extended remote work policy last year and has since reassessed its real estate needs and overhead costs.

The company sold its Little Rock headquarters building earlier this year. Little Rock-based company Uniti Group has announced plans to move into the building.

Winrock said its Hub building, about 22,000 square feet, could be upgraded to accommodate workforce needs, enhance programs and member services, as well as reduce overhead costs and the company's carbon footprint.

-- Nathan Owens

Arkansas Index,

off 10.06, at 740.76

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 740.76, down 10.06.

"U.S. stocks gained ground on Tuesday, with earnings at S&P 500 companies expected to grow 35.6% year-on-year in the third quarter, as investors contemplate how companies are navigating supply-chain bottlenecks, labor shortages and inflationary pressures," said Chris Harkins, managing director for Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.