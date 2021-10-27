NWA EDITORIAL: In its next period of growth, NW Arkansas has less margin for error

If our email inbox and a recent opportunity to thumb through a few magazines can be considered verification, then lists are as popular as they've ever been.

Lists, we're told, draw a lot of attention, which publications appreciation a great deal. Among the regulars are lists of ranked sports teams; of the most popular books or movies; or perhaps an always dependable "Top 10 Ways to (fill in the blank)."

So, just for kicks, we were thinking about what might be the most-uttered words in Northwest Arkansas over the last 20 or 30 years. One nominee -- and likely winner -- would be Hogs or Razorbacks, a perennial favorite. But what others -- if we leave out proper names beyond the local porcine variety -- would be among the als0-rans? Biking? Trails? Development? Congestion? Sidewalks? Backyard (as in "not in my ...")?

If someone were tracking, we'd bet "growth" would be among the contenders. Indeed, so many of the possibilities stem from the region's expanding population, infrastructure and construction, they might all be viewed as subcategories of growth.

The experts tell Northwest Arkansas residents the good news -- expect the growth to continue. Regional planners say the population in Washington and Benton counties will double, to more than 1 million, within 25 years. Neighborhoods and commercial spaces, they say, will be drawn to flatter land west of the Interstate 49 corridor to less-expensive -- at least for now -- land. Within the larger cities, buildings will grow taller to fit more people into limited space.

Smaller towns will remain less populated than the Big Four, but it's going to get harder and harder to call them "small towns."

And naturally, everyone will keep trying to figure out how to live in this vibrant part of Arkansas we've all fallen in love with while not falling victim to the "paved paradise and put up a parking lot" syndrome, i.e., not knowing what you've got until it's gone.

Except in Northwest Arkansas, a fair number of people know exactly what we've got. The question is whether we can help ourselves. Can the region's leaders and planners -- as well as its developers, businesses and residents -- show restraint or must Northwest Arkansas go through the same painful experiences of other fast-growing communities? Is further traffic congestion a fact or something that can be resolved? Are more multi-lane highways the path to the future or can the region fashion a different approach mixing mass transit and work-where-you-live employer policies that deliver us from gridlock?

Will this region be able to deliver on affordable housing that helps to reinforce a strong middle-class and avoids leaving some working residents on the fringe, being assured how valuable their workplace contributions are but taking home paychecks that do not keep up with out-of-reach housing prices? Will people who serve up dinners or put out fires or come to the rescue be able to afford to live in the cities where they work?

Can Northwest Arkansas further diversify by encouraging entrepreneurs, technology development and varied businesses so that the impact from the usual ups and downs in different sectors have less potential to create economic turbulence?

We hear Wayne Miller, a professor and economist with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, say he expects fewer acres to be used for agriculture as population growth and demand for land makes it more costly, and it's a real concern. Agriculture is still a major economic driver for the region, but will that remain true if the spread of typical urban uses -- neighborhoods and commercial developments -- clash with rural land uses?

Miller, indeed, says planning and zoning will be key to preserving agriculture in Northwest Arkansas. In some people's viewpoints, stronger planning and zoning have long been dirty words, but that will have to change as the pressures of population change increase the need to grow with care, not haphazardly.

And, of course, there's the ever-present reality that with growth comes the possibility of higher crime rates, a kind of development nobody serious about Northwest Arkansas' future wants.

What are we trying to say? "Growth" is, more often than not, touted exclusively as a great thing for the region. And we'll certainly say this: It's better than the alternative. Just ask some hurting communities in other parts of Arkansas. But growth must be handled with a level of intentionality that has, perhaps, been underappreciated in Northwest Arkansas' last 30 or 40 years.

The next few decades will rely on wise, intentional growth policies more than the last few, during which we've all had wiggle room for error. As people and businesses keep coming, and as development tries to keep up, that margin gets smaller and smaller.

Northwest Arkansas can be up to the challenge, but not because we're a people predestined to live, work and play in the land of milk and honey. If there's success in the future, it will be because the people of the region worked for it. It will not be handed to us.

This corner of Arkansas doesn't win by being just the fastest-growing region in the country. When it comes to those lists, success means being among the nation's best-growing regions.