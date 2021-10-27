Osceola, Hoxie set for 3A clash

There are two high-profile clashes set to take place Friday night in Class 3A, but the Osceola-Hoxie matchup stands out as the classification's game of the week.

Paris and Booneville may disagree on that distinction. Yet, even those two can admit that Crider Field will be rocking when the Seminoles and Mustangs kick off at 7 p.m.

Osceola, ranked No. 5 in the class, hasn't been challenged since it lost a 33-26 decision to Class 4A No. 5 Crossett in the first game of the season. The Seminoles (6-1, 5-0 3A-3), outside of two forfeit victories, have outscored Blytheville, Piggott, Harrisburg and Walnut Ridge 198-6. That's an absurd disparity no matter the class or the opponent.

Travelle Anderson, who is averaging almost 9 yards per carry, has rushed for 520 yards and 9 touchdowns while Dontaven Littleton has accounted for 1,241 yards and 16 touchdowns for Osceola. And that's just on offense.

Defensively, the 39 points the Seminoles have allowed speaks for itself.

But Hoxie is no slouch by any stretch and rivals Osceola in pure dominance. The Mustangs (8-0, 5-0) have given up 20 points in conference play and have held two of their past three opponents scoreless.

Cade Forrester, who recently committed to the University of Arkansas at Monticello, has almost 1,800 yards of offense and is responsible for 24 touchdowns. He was 6-of-6 passing for 111 yards with 2 touchdowns while rushing for 118 yards in a recent 49-6 blowout of Manila.

If the Mustangs are going to pull this one out at home, Forrester may have to be just as spectacular because he'll be facing the toughest defense he's seen all season. Osceola can put up points as well, but it's the other side of the ball that has made the Seminoles as formidable as they are.

There will likely be a standing-room only crowd in this one. Osceola lost by 34 points a year ago to Hoxie, and it hasn't forgotten. Osceola 41, Hoxie 31

NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT BRYANT North Little Rock is the last team from Arkansas that handed Bryant a loss. The Charging Wildcats were also the last team to beat Bryant in the 7A-Central. Both defeats were in 2018. Since then, the Hornets have been almost untouchable. Bryant 35, North Little Rock 21

BENTON AT LAKE HAMILTON For all intents and purposes, this will decide the 6A-West champion. Benton is still riding high after pulling off a huge comeback over Greenwood last week. Lake Hamilton, on the other hand, is still rolling along. Benton won on the Wolves' field two years ago. Benton 34, Lake Hamilton 30

CABOT AT FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE A home playoff game might be at stake, although there's still one week left in the regular season. Cabot has won the past four games in the series, but Northside feels its overdue for a victory against a ranked team after some close calls. Northside 35, Cabot 28

ROGERS AT SPRINGDALE HAR-BER Rogers nearly pulled off a shocker over Bentonville in its previous game. Now,the Mounties will get a chance to beat a Har-Ber group it's lost to in six of the past seven meetings. Josh Shepherd and Noah Goodshield form one of the state's best 1-2 punches. Rogers 42, Springdale Har-Ber 34

SYLVAN HILLS AT JONESBORO The title aspirations Sylvan Hills has took a hit against El Dorado, but the Bears can jump back in the mix by beating Jonesboro. That won't be easy because the Golden Hurricane are playing as well as anyone in Class 6A at the moment. Jonesboro 44, Sylvan Hills 27

VALLEY VIEW AT NETTLETON The unbeaten run that Nettleton is on will severely be tested. The teams have split the past six encounters before the 2020 meeting was cancelled. But there's something about this Nettleton team. The Raiders seem to play better and better each Friday. Nettleton 39, Valley View 26

GENTRY AT ELKINS The past couple of weeks haven't been kind to Gentry. Still, the Pioneers can make a move up in the 4A-1 standings with a win. Elkins, too, is licking its wounds after being shut out at Shiloh Christian. Expect Elks running back Da'Shawn Chairs to bounce back after last week's off night. Elkins 37, Gentry 31

STUTTGART AT LONOKE The 4A-2 title won't be up for grabs. However, a win by Lonoke could go a long way in determining who comes out on top. The Jackrabbits can create a three-way tie for first place with a victory. Stuttgart has started to hit its stride, though. Stuttgart 42, Lonoke 31

JOE T. ROBINSON AT ASHDOWN Robinson is closing in on the top seed from the 4A-7. But the Panthers could potentially move into a tie at the top with an upset. Jack Cleveland's arm may get a workout for the Senators, who are putting up huge numbers weekly. Robinson 46, Ashdown 31

PARIS AT BOONEVILLE The other noteworthy game in Class 3A. Two teams who have cruised against the team's they've faced, although Baptist Prep did give Paris a run for its money. Booneville's backfield will certainly be in the motion against the Eagles' stiff defense. Should be a close one. Booneville 28, Paris 22

RISON AT CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE The survivor takes over the No. 2 spot behind McGehee in the 3A-6. Harmony Grove beat the Wildcats the last time they played in 2019. Rison is looking for another marquee win. Rison 22, Camden Harmony Grove 18

BIGELOW AT HECTOR Another matchup between teams who are unbeaten in league play. No one has scored more points in Class 2A than Bigelow, which drilled Quitman 44-14 on Oct. 22. Hector also has been impressive, but the Panthers are playing like they're on a mission. Bigelow 44, Hector 25

LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST AT LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL Mathematically, Central is still alive in the playoff hunt despite being winless. The Tigers scored nearly as many points last week (12) as they did the previous four games combined (13). This is about as close to a toss-up as one can get. Central 21, Southwest 20

MOUNTAIN HOME AT RUSSELLVILLE The home team has had their moments, just not enough to crack the top 4 in the 6A-West. The Cyclones could take over the No. 5 slot with a win over an improved Mountain Home team. Russellville 33, Mountain Home 28