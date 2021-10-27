100 years ago

Oct. 27, 1921

ARKADELPHIA -- The annual Clark County agricultural fair began today and will continue through Friday. Many people brought in exhibits. For variety and excellence of food products this fair probably is unsurpassed by any small fair in the state. By far the majority of the exhibits are those of the club women and girls under the supervision of the home demonstration agent, Miss Helen Hobbs.

50 years ago

Oct. 27, 1971

WARREN -- John Clower, 23, of Warren, was burned to death here, Bradley County Coroner Dallas Miles said. Miles said Clower, who was on his way with a companion to a deer hunting camp, saw a squirrel run across the road into a hollow tree. Clower started a fire in an attempt to smoke the squirrel from the hollow tree and the surrounding woods caught fire, Miles said. Clower's companion went to a nearby house to summon help and when he returned he found that Clower had been knocked unconscious by the burning tree, which had fallen, Miles said.

25 years ago

Oct. 27, 1996

HELENA -- The Kentucky Headhunters will perform at the Lily Peter Fine Arts Center at Phillips County Community College in Helena. The Sonny Boy Blues Society, a Helena-based blues support group, is presenting the show, which was created by the Kentucky Headhunters to raise money for a nationwide clearinghouse that provides financial aid for medical, pharmaceutical and memorial expenses for aging blues artists.

10 years ago

Oct. 27, 2011

PONCA -- Married hikers who were hurt while exploring the Lost Valley trail area of the Buffalo National River recovered out of state. The two fell separately down a slope above Eden Falls Cave. It took emergency responders roughly three hours to rescue the couple and take them to a medical helicopter. A third person who was hiking with the couple went for help. The Buffalo National River Search and Rescue team, made up of rangers and volunteers, used ropes to lower the couple to safety.