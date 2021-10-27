Police: After six hours of negotiations, Springdale man taken to psych evaluation

SPRINGDALE -- A Springdale man was arrested Tuesday night after a six hour standoff.

Police responded at about 3:30 p.m. to 705 Union St. where a man was reportedly acting erratic and saying people wanted to kill him, according to a Springdale Police Department news release.

Jeffrey Sauls, 60, refused to come to the door of the apartment, but spoke to officers through the door.

Sauls told police "he had a rifle and was ready to go," the release states.

Officers negotiated with Sauls for about 6 hours, attempting to get him to come out and speak with them.

Sauls was eventually taken into custody without incident and taken to a medical facility for psychological evaluation.

No one was injured during the events, according to the release.