PWA readies for fall auction

The Progressive Women's Association (PWA) of White Hall will hold its annual Fall Scholarship Auction at 6 p.m. Nov. 5-6. The event will be at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road, and the public is welcome to attend.

"We will be auctioning gift certificates, jewelry, home decor and much more. We will provide free refreshments," Brenda Doucey, PWA member, said.

The money raised will go into the group's Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship Fund. Currently, the group is providing $1,000 annual scholarships for eight women.

30 YEARS OF GIVING

It's a never-ending cycle of raising scholarship money, but Doucey said it's the group's way of helping the next generation of women, and members don't seem to mind all the hard work.

Each year for the past three decades, members have worked diligently to keep the coffers of the Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship fund full.

The fruits of their labor have helped educate pharmacists, teachers, lawyers, interior designers, physical therapists and more, and one of the earliest scholarship recipients is now retired, said Bernice Foster.

Foster is PWA's only surviving charter member and said that since the program's inception "it's important to us."

It's not a handout but offering the next generation a hand up, she said.

SUCCESS STORIES

Scott Burgess of White Hall has only praise for the group. His daughter, Lauren Cannon, received a scholarship worth $1,000 a year for the duration of the pursuit of her education.

Cannon is now a pharmacist at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

"They are an amazing group of women," Burgess said. "Their work is quite incredible. Personally, I love these ladies."

The women raffle homemade quilts, collect and auction off items and more, he said.

"A lot of the young women they help really need it," Burgess said.

He and his daughter are now on the $100 donor list, and Burgess said he and his wife, Mary Ann, always shop at the group's auctions and sales.

For Doucey, it's personal.

"It provides scholarships to young women to further their education," Doucey said.

But there's more to her story. When Doucey went back to school in her 30s, she was given a scholarship.

"As a result, I was able to complete my education and teach school," Doucey said.

After retiring from teaching, she accepted the job as White Hall Museum director.

Education changed the course of Doucey's life, and through the scholarship program, PWA members are able to do the same for others, she said.

A REAL COMMITMENT

Since its formation, PWA members have raised more than $100,000 for the scholarship fund.

Local female recipients receive $500 per semester for four years or longer.

"We commit to them throughout their entire college career," Doucey said.

If a student continues on to graduate school, Doucey said, "We continue to support her."

When one student graduates, another is selected to receive a scholarship in her place.

BEHIND THE SCHOLARSHIP

The PWA's mission is to bring together business women of diverse backgrounds, and to provide opportunities so they can help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education and networking. It's this philosophy that inspired the annual scholarship, Doucey said.

Ann Douthit, a charter member and now deceased, organized the scholarship program. About four years ago, PWA members voted to rename the scholarship, the Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship, in her honor.

For details on the Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship Fall Fund Auction or to donate auction items, call Bernice Foster at (870) 489-3600 or Brenda Doucey at (870) 692-0101.