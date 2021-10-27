School election's ballots approved

Voters in the Pulaski County Special School District who want to cast votes in the Nov. 2 election for two unopposed candidates for the district's School Board will be provided with supplemental ballots to do so.

The Pulaski County Election Commission voted 3-0 in a emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to provide supplemental paper ballots with the names of the candidates to voters as a way to correct what commission staff said was a ballot error.

The candidates' names were omitted from the Pulaski County Special district's millage election ballot, contrary to the requirements of state law, Pulaski County's new Election Director Melinda Lemons said.

The supplemental ballots will be available to voters who ask for them during early voting on a proposed restructuring of the district's bond debt. Early voting began Tuesday and will continue through Friday and on Nov. 1. The supplemental ballots will also be available on Nov. 2, election day.

Signs will be posted so that voters will know of the availability of the supplemental ballots, Lemons said.

The supplemental ballots that are marked by voters will be put into sealed boxes and ultimately hand counted -- unlike ballots on the millage and bond debt issue that will be counted electronically.

Each of the two unopposed candidates need only one vote to be elected, Lemons told the Pulaski County Election Commission, but they do need that one vote, or the current School Board seat holders -- who did not run for re-election -- would carry over as the elected board members.

The unopposed candidates are Heather B. Smith, who is running for the board's Zone 3 position that represents part of Sherwood and Laurel Tait, who is running for the Zone 7 position that represents west Pulaski County.

The formal notice of the annual School Board election in the Pulaski County Special district states that unopposed candidates will not appear on the ballot and cites Arkansas Code Annotated 7-5-207(2)(A) in support of that.

Lemons, however, said she concluded in her review of state law earlier this week and in her consultation with Pulaski County Attorney Adam Fogleman, that Arkansas Code Annotated 6-14-111(h) is the applicable law that deals specifically with school district elections.

The statute directs a county board of election commissioners to place school board candidates on the ballot if they have met eligibility requirements -- if they are qualified registered voters who have filed political practices pledges and affidavits of eligibility and their petitions of signatures in support of their candidacy have been verified by county officials.

The statute goes on to say that the county board of election commissioners "shall not place" the name of an unopposed candidate for school district director on the ballot during a school board election that is held concurrently with the preferential primary election or general election.

This year's school election is not being held concurrently with a primary or general election. Primaries and general elections are held in even-numbered years.

Lemons told Pulaski County Election Commission Chairman Kristi Stahr, and members David Scott and Susan Inman, that Fogleman had recommended that the commission use "a light touch" in correcting the ballot error and not affect voters' action and the count on the district's proposed restructuring of its bond debt.

Lemons said that any move to reprint the entire ballot to include both the millage proposal and the candidates' names would be disruptive to the election on millage proposals in both the Pulaski Special and Little Rock school districts.

She also said that any early voters on Tuesday -- the first day of early voting -- could return to their voting location to complete the supplemental paper ballot on the candidates.

Jack Truemper, a senior vice president at Stephens Inc. and a fiscal agent for both districts, called the correction "a good plan" that will allow for the continued electronic recording and counting of votes on the millage issue but also allow for votes to be cast on the candidates.

Stahr called the realization of the error and the correction "a huge save."

"I agree with this solution," she said. "These are unopposed candidates. This is not disenfranchising voters. The law could use some tweaking."