Shot rate high, says meat firm

Tyson Foods on Tuesday said more than 96% of its workers have received coronavirus vaccines just days ahead of its Nov. 1 deadline.

Less than half of the company's 120,000 U.S. workers were vaccinated as of August 3, when Tyson announced that it would begin requiring vaccines as a condition of employment. The number of vaccinated workers has nearly doubled since then.

"This is an incredible result -- not only for our company, but for your families and our communities across the country," Tyson's chief executive, Donnie King, said in an employee memo on Tuesday.

Tyson was one of the first major companies to mandate vaccines for workers. The included front-line workers at a time when employers were dealing with labor shortage concerns.

Meatpacking plants, which require employees to work in close quarters for long periods of time, became hot spots early during the pandemic. A number of workers died as a result of the virus spreading through the nation's factories.

"Has this made a difference in the health and safety of our team members? Absolutely," King wrote. "We've seen a significant decline in the number of active cases, company wide."

King said he had "received many notes from team members who have helped convince others in their family, and in their community, to get vaccinated."

In Arkansas, where the company is based, 57% of residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, data show.

To help encourage vaccination, the company held small group sessions at individual plants to educate and dispel myths about the vaccine. It also offered vaccines onsite at no cost and held sweepstakes drawings with the chance to win thousands of dollars for workers who got the shots.

"We hit this number thanks to the many, many thousands of individual conversations," King said.

As part of its efforts, Tyson negotiated an agreement with the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents thousands of its workers, to endorse the mandate in return for more benefits for all workers, such as paid sick leave. Marc Perrone, the union's president, applauded the meatpacker's efforts on Tuesday.

"Working together, the UFCW and Tyson set a new standard with this vaccine mandate, and have proved what's possible when we listen to workers and negotiate the implementation of vaccination mandates fairly and responsibly," he said in a written statement.

"We urge every company, across this country, to do what is right by their frontline workers and work cooperatively with their unions and employees to help end this pandemic and keep all of America's essential workers and their families safe," Perrone said.

There are religious and medical exemptions for workers from the vaccine mandate "but unless a specific exemption is granted, vaccinations are a condition of employment," a spokesperson has said. This has led to a number of people leaving the company. "Very few" have done so, a spokesperson said in an email Tuesday.

Legal experts say companies have the right to make vaccine mandates, but there has been pushback, notably from state politicians. Gov. Asa Hutchinson earlier this month said he would not sign bills that would prevent businesses from imposing vaccine mandates, but would let them take effect without his signature.

"To those who remain unvaccinated -- this is your choice, and we respect that choice," King said. "If you change your mind and want to rejoin Tyson -- let us know. Our doors are open."