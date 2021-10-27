South Arkansas firefighter, 25, dies in crash on way to call

A 25-year-old firefighter for the Mandeville Fire Department died in a vehicle crash Tuesday night.

Lucas Brian Stephenson was the Mandeville Fire Department's assistant chief, according to officials.

He died Tuesday night while responding to a call, according to information from the Mandeville Fire Department. He had been with the department eight years.

Stephenson died about 9:45 p.m. in a one-vehicle wreck, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Stephenson was traveling eastbound on Arkansas 296 when he lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet brush truck and the vehicle rolled several times, according to the report. The Miller County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the crash.