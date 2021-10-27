GOLF

UA women in ninth place

The No. 3 University of Arkansas women's team is in ninth place at The Ally after two rounds of play Tuesday at the Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

The Razorbacks were 11-over 299 on Tuesday and are at 10-over 586 for the tournament. Alabama leads at 13-under 563.

Julia Gregg shot a second-round 71 and is tied for ninth place at 142.

Kajal Mistry (74) is tied for 21st place with a 145. Cory Lopez had a second-round 75 and at 148, good for a share of 36th place.

Ela Anacona (80) and Brooke Matthews (79) are tied for 53rd (152) and 55th (153), respectively.

Also, Miriam Ayora, who is playing as an individual, shot a 74 and is at 141, which puts her in a tie for seventh place.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

VOLLEYBALL

UALR's Jansen honored by Sun Belt

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock's Laura Jansen earned Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors as the Trojans completed a weekend road sweep of Georgia Southern and Georgia State.

Jansen averaged 4.0 kills per set during the two matches, recording her 1,000th career kill -- a feat previously accomplished by just nine other UALR players -- with 15 kills in a three-set sweep of the Eagles.

The Trojans, now 13-10 and 4-7 in Sun Belt play, will host their final home matches of the season this weekend, taking on Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana-Lafayette Friday and Saturday nights, respectively.

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament begins Nov. 17 in Foley, Ala.

-- Mitchell Gladstone