Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: War Literature

Today at 1:55 a.m.

  1. The 1997 novel "Cold Mountain" is set during this war.

  2. Which war provides the setting for "All Quiet on the Western Front"?

  3. The poem "The Charge of the Light Brigade" recounts an event in this war.

  4. Which war provides the setting for "For Whom the Bell Tolls"?

  5. "Catch-22" concerns this war.

  6. "Dispatches" describes the author's experiences in which war?

  7. William Shakespeare's "Henry VI" occurs during a period of this war.

  8. "The Hunters" by James Salter is about a fighter pilot in this war.

  9. Which war is the backdrop of the novel "Drums Along the Mohawk"?

ANSWERS

  1. American Civil War

  2. World War I

  3. Crimean War

  4. Spanish Civil War

  5. World War II

  6. Vietnam War

  7. War of the Roses

  8. Korean War

  9. American Revolutionary War

Print Headline: Super Quiz: War Literature

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT