Super Quiz: War Literature

The 1997 novel "Cold Mountain" is set during this war.

Which war provides the setting for "All Quiet on the Western Front"?

The poem "The Charge of the Light Brigade" recounts an event in this war.

Which war provides the setting for "For Whom the Bell Tolls"?

"Catch-22" concerns this war.

"Dispatches" describes the author's experiences in which war?

William Shakespeare's "Henry VI" occurs during a period of this war.

"The Hunters" by James Salter is about a fighter pilot in this war.