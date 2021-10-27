Traffic stop leads to drug seizures

Little Rock police arrested a man on a warrant Monday, leading to the discovery of more than 80 pounds of methamphetamine and several firearms, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Gonzalo Zepeda, 32, on a failure to appear warrant during a traffic stop Monday afternoon. A search of his car turned up half a pound of meth and $50,000, the report states.

That led police to get search warrants for three houses where police say Zapeda was stashing narcotics, resulting in detectives seizing about 80 pounds of meth, four firearms and two or three ounces of fentanyl, according to the report.

Police: Pot smell results in 2 arrests

Two Little Rock men face drug felonies after Maumelle police arrested them, and found marijuana and a stolen pistol, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop in Maumelle related to a partially removed temporary license plate, officers said they smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle, the report states.

The driver, Ahmaud Cook, 20, handed an officer a bag of marijuana from his pocket while another officer, patting down passenger Bryant Thompson, 21, found the rear part of a Glock grip in Thompson's pocket, according to the report.

The first officer located a Glock pistol with an extended magazine in the rear passenger floor, near where Thompson had been sitting, the report said. The gun was reported stolen by Little Rock Police, the report notes. Another pistol was found, but it was lawfully owned by the front seat passenger -- the owner of the vehicle -- and was returned to her because she was not charged, the report said.

Officers found a total of about 3 ounces of marijuana, four handgun magazines and three empty 7.62x39 rifle magazines, the report states.

Thompson is charged with felony theft by receiving, as well as drug and weapon misdemeanors, and Cook faces a felony drug possession charge and misdemeanors based on his expired driver's license and lack of car insurance, the report said.