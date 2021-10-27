UA's Notae, Davis given SEC honors

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas guards JD Notae and Davonte Davis and Auburn guard Allen Flanigan, who played at Little Rock Parkview, were among 18 players voted to the preseason All-SEC first and second men's basketball teams announced Tuesday.

Notae, a senior who was the SEC sixth man of the year last season, and Flanigan, a junior, were voted to the 10-man first team.

Davis, a sophomore from Jacksonville, was voted to the second team.

The Razorbacks had two players on the preseason SEC coaches teams for the first time since 2018-19 when guards Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon both made the second team as seniors.

Notae averaged 12.8 points 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 22.5 minutes per game last season.

Flanigan suffered a partially torn Achilles tendon in September and is expected to be sidelined until mid-December. He averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season.

Davis averaged 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals last season. He started the final 14 games, including six postseason games -- two in the SEC Tournament and four in the NCAA Tournament -- during which he averaged 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

The coaches did not vote on an SEC player of the year or on the order of finish in the team race.