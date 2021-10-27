UNDER THE RADAR: Crossett’s Tyrique Jones

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Crossett’s Tyrique Jones.

Class: 2022

Position: Athlete

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Academics: 3.5 GPA

Stats: In eight games, he has completed 84 of 135 passes for 1,674 yards and 19 touchdowns, and has 94 carries for 882 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has intercepted one pass on defense. In five games as a junior, he completed 53 of 95 passes for 910 yards and 7 touchdowns, and had 64 carries for 657 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Coach Shawn Jackson:

“I was the director of recruiting for the University of Missouri in 2006-07. I coached in college two, three years. Man, I’ve had 45 BCS players, 60 something DI players and I’ve sent over a 100 to college, and that kid is in the top 10 of anyone I’ve ever had. I had DeeJay Dallas playing for the Seattle Seahawks...in the NFL Monday Night Football game and Tyrique is pretty close to him.

"He’s a football player. He’s been on one play this year on defense and he intercepted it and it was during a crucial time in the game. That’s all you have to say about him.

"He can throw a football 70 yards and he can out-run anybody, but the thing about him is he’s tough. He’s tough to a fault like he’s your quarterback that won’t go down, he won’t go out of bounds. He’s fighting every play like it’s his last, which isn’t good for a quarterback in a lot of ways. His competitiveness has gotten him in trouble a few times, but he’s competitive to the fault and I’ll die with that any day.”

Jackson on Jones' character:

"When I was in college and I recruited, I would go to the school counselor and I would say, 'Would you let him babysit your children?' before I would offer a big-time scholarship. I would let Tyrique babysit my children."

Jackson on NCAA Portal, super seniors hurting high school prospects' recruiting:

“He ran 4.4 at every camp he went to and he vertically jumped 40. He had the had the longest arms of any kid at the camp. Ten years ago, he would be a Razorback.”