Undergrad enrollment keeps falling in state, U.S.

A year after the coronavirus pandemic hammered undergraduate enrollment, many colleges and universities are still reporting a decline in people pursuing degrees this semester, especially at schools serving large populations of low-income students.

A snapshot of fall head counts released Tuesday by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows undergraduate enrollment down 3.2% since fall 2020, largely mirroring last fall's drop of 3.5%. The data captures head counts through Sept. 23 at half of the institutions that report to the Clearinghouse, roughly 1,800 schools, and it's a closely watched indicator of sectorwide trends.

Continued erosion of enrollment could have significant effects on college completion rates in the coming years, and it raises questions about the economic trajectory of a generation of students. Some higher education experts had hoped that last year's dire enrollment data reflected a temporary blip, but the lingering trend has some worried about whether the most vulnerable students will return to the educational pipeline.

"It seems like a lot of young people are going to work instead of college, especially ... students from low-income families who've been lured away by this temporary hitch in the labor market where wages are increasing," Doug Shapiro, executive director of the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, said on a call with reporters Monday.

He added: "Trying to understand how those students might ever get back into the college path is really important. It's important to our future workforce."

DECLINE IN ARKANSAS

In Arkansas, eight of 10 public universities that enroll mostly undergraduate students saw declines that could not be offset by gains seen at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to preliminary data from the state Division of Higher Education.

Total enrollment at the state's 11 public universities declined for the fifth consecutive year -- from more than 100,000 students in fall 2016 to 92,188 this fall. The totals include enrollment at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, which increased from a year earlier.

Excluding high school students taking college courses, enrollment at all public universities declined to 85,985 from 86,836 last year, a dip of 1%, according to the preliminary data.

Among community colleges, all but two -- North Park College in Hot Springs and Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas, based in Helena-West Helena -- saw declines in their non-high school enrollment.

In a tally of all schools, undergraduate enrollment in Arkansas will decline for the 10th consecutive year, falling from 142,442 students in fall 2011 to a preliminary count of 109,287 this fall.

NATIONWIDE TREND

From fall 2019 to this semester, the number of undergraduate students nationwide has dropped 6.5%, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Shapiro said that if this rate of decline were to hold up, then it would be the largest two-year drop in the U.S. in at least the past 50 years.

While all sectors faced declines, the pain is felt largely at less-selective schools that tend to enroll high numbers of students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Private nonprofits narrowed their head count declines this fall, bolstered by 4.3% growth in enrollment at highly selective schools in the sector. Competitive private institutions have largely recovered from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, community colleges continue to bear the brunt of the decline, with enrollment down 5.6%, a significant fall but not as steep as the previous year.

Conversely, undergraduate enrollment at public four-year institutions and four-year for-profit schools has fallen more this fall than the previous year -- down 2.3% after a 0.8% decline and 12.7% after a 0.3% drop, respectively. Given that only 40% of for-profit schools have provided the data to date, Shapiro said enrollment numbers in the sector may change.

Information for this article was contributed by Danielle Douglas-Gabriel of The Washington Post and by Jaime Adame of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.