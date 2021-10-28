2 deaths reported in road accidents

A man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Arkansas 296 in Texarkana, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Lucas Brian Stephenson, 25, of Texarkana was driving a 2004 Chevrolet east on the highway at 9:46 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over numerous times, the report said. Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said. The Texarkana Police Department investigated.

A 41-year-old Sherwood woman died Oct. 19 when she was struck by a vehicle as she crossed Asher Avenue in Little Rock, according to a state police report released Wednesday.

Sabra Miller was crossing Asher near West 29th Street at 6:45 a.m. when she was struck by a 2009 Dodge that was driving west on Asher, the report said. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the accident were clear and dry, according to the report. The Little Rock Police Department investigated.