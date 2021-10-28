$25M Juneteenth museum planned for Fort Worth

FORT WORTH — A museum dedicated to telling the history of Juneteenth with a national scope is set to be built in Fort Worth.

The National Juneteenth Museum will be built as part of a mixed-use development, the city said in a news release Tuesday.

When President Joe Biden signed a bill into law over the summer making June 19 a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. after the Civil War, those by his side included Opal Lee, a 95-year-old Fort Worth woman who spent years rallying people to join her push to see the day get that recognition.

The city said Lee has been leading the charge for the new museum, which will be built on land that currently houses her Fort Worth Juneteenth Museum.

The city says the museum will be led by a collaboration that includes activists, researchers and historians.

The existing museum has operated at 901 E. Rosedale St. for about 20 years and was the production location in feature film “Miss Juneteenth,” the Fort Worth-Star Telegram reported.