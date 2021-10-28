6A STATE VOLLEYBALL Springdale Har-Ber moves on to 6A semifinals

FORT SMITH -- Springdale Har-Ber Coach Cassie Loyd has talked all season about her team's experience and composure with 14 of 15 players being seniors.

The Lady Wildcats called upon some of that maturity to rally in the third set and finish off a 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of Fort Smith Northside in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament quarterfinals Wednesday afternoon at Fort Smith Southside's new arena.

Har-Ber (32-1) advances to take on Fort Smith Southside, a 3-1 winner over Central No. 2 seed Cabot, in the semifinals today at 1 p.m. back at Northside's new arena.

Defending state champion Fayetteville, the No. 2 seed from the West, will take on 6A-Central champion Conway in the second semifinal. The Lady Wampus Cats rallied from an 0-2 deficit to defeat Bentonville in five sets.

The Lady Wildcats trailed by as many as seven in the third set, but fought back to a 19-19 tie and went on to the victory.

"I think they felt the pressure today," said Loyd, whose team has lost three consecutive years in the semifinals. "I think stepping into this gym and the state tournament environment we started really slow with a lot of unforced errors. I think that was adrenaline. In the third set, we were down 17-10, and never in my mind did I ever doubt my group because they have been there before this season."

Outside hitters Kyla Clubb and Jordan Benford were a nice 1-2 punch for Har-Ber. Clubb led the way with a match-high 13 kills, while Benford chipped in 12. Kat Cooper chipped in nine.

Setter Caylan Koons dished out a match-high 36 assists, while libero Josie McCroskey contributed 12 digs and two aces. Galatia Andrews, a junior and the lone underclassman on the roster, added 10 digs.

Loyd said her team started a little out of sync but found its rhythm to win each of the first two sets.

Har-Ber used a 10-1 run to take a 19-9 in the opening set and cruised from there. It scored six of the last seven to finish a tight second set, after leading just 19-17.

The way momentum can turn on a dime in volleyball, Loyd praised her team for sealing the deal in three sets.

"I'm proud of their composure and how they dug deep and worked hard to finish that game in three," Loyd said. "I told them in the locker room we could have easily went four or five. Just being able to finish it in three, they should be proud of themselves."

Northside, the No. 4 seed from the Central, got eight kills each from Sydney Klein and Za'Kari Gurule' to lead the Lady Bears (25-12). Libero Hannah Smith helped keep the ball in play and lengthen rallies with a match-high 34 digs.

Northside Coach Matt Waack was proud of the way his team fought.

"We really didn't score well, but I thought our defense was the only thing that held us in," Waack said. "We stayed fighting ball after ball. I think it was either 19-14 or 19-15 ... I felt like we coulda made a turn there and really pushed home.

"Maybe we coulda taken it to a fourth or at least have a shot. But I was super proud. I felt like the kids were relentless."