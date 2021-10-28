The nation in brief: 8 people charged in child labor case

8 people charged in child labor case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Federal prosecutors accused eight people connected to a Kansas-based organization of conspiring to provide unpaid child labor to businesses across the country as well as physically abusing their victims for years.

The organization, formerly known as the United Nation of Islam and the Value Creators, was labeled a cult by a federal judge in the District of Kansas in 2018.

In an indictment unsealed Tuesday, prosecutors alleged that the Kansas City group beat children, imposed severe dietary restrictions and forced children, some as young as 8, to work without pay, The Kansas City Star reported.

Royall Jenkins had been a member of the Nation of Islam until 1978, when he founded the separate United Nation of Islam. At one point, the group had hundreds of followers.

Eight leaders of the organization, including three of Jenkins' "many wives," were arrested in cities across the U.S. They are Randolph Hadley, Jacelyn Greenwell, Etinia Kinnard, Dana Peach, Daniel Jenkins, James Staton, Yunus Rassoul and Kaaba Majeed.

They are accused of conspiracy to commit forced labor and forced labor. Some of the child victims worked in businesses in Kansas City, while others were trafficked to businesses in other states, including New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Maryland, Georgia and North Carolina, the indictment said.

Storm spawns closures, outages in East

BOSTON -- A nor'easter that battered the Atlantic coast with hurricane-force wind gusts left more than a half-million homes and businesses without power in New England and forced the closure of bridges, ferries and schools in the region Wednesday.

Utility workers labored to restore power as the storm's winds and rain, which were felt as far north as Nova Scotia, diminished throughout the day. Restoring power in the hardest-hit areas in southeastern Massachusetts will take days, utility officials said.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported about 425,000 power outages after powerful winds blew tree branches laden with wet, heavy leaves onto power lines. Utilities reported about 90,000 customers without power in Rhode Island, 17,000 in Maine, 15,000 in Connecticut and 6,000 in New Hampshire.

The highest gust of the storm was recorded at 94 mph at a ferry dock on the island of Martha's Vineyard, officials said.

One driver was killed and another injured when a tree limb fell on two passing vehicles in northern New Jersey, authorities said. And, the body of a kayaker who disappeared off New York's Long Island was recovered near the Bronx.

Charges off for officer who fired pellets

DETROIT -- A judge dismissed charges against a Detroit police officer who was accused of firing rubber pellets at three journalists covering a 2020 protest against police brutality.

Judge Roberta Archer on Tuesday cited a 1931 Michigan law that protects police when an unlawful gathering is declared, the prosecutor's office said.

Daniel Debono, a corporal, was charged with assault. An MLive.com photojournalist and two independent photojournalists were struck with rubber pellets after identifying themselves and raising their hands, investigators said.

"The prosecution argued that the statute does not apply because the journalists were not a part of the protest, and the protest had been cleared at the time and place of the alleged assault by Cpl. Debono," said Maria Miller of the prosecutor's office. An appeal is being considered.

A message seeking comment from Debono's attorney wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

Execution stays granted for 2 inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A federal appeals court granted stays of execution Wednesday for two Oklahoma inmates who were scheduled to receive lethal injections in the coming weeks.

A three-member panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stays for death row inmates John Marion Grant, who was scheduled to die today, and Julius Jones, whose lethal injection was set for Nov. 18.

The court ruled that U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot in Oklahoma erred when he removed Grant, Jones and three other inmates from a lawsuit challenging the state's lethal injection protocols because they did not designate an alternative method of execution.

The court determined that the inmates did identify alternative methods in their complaint, even if they didn't specifically check a box designating which specific method they would use.

"Today's order should prevent the state from carrying out executions until the federal district court addresses the 'credible expert criticism' it identified in Oklahoma's execution procedures," Dale Baich, an attorney for some of the inmates, said in a statement.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said he planned to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

O'Connor had pushed for seven executions to be scheduled through March. Prison officials said they have confirmed a source to supply all the drugs needed for the executions.