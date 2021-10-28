Area sports roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Girls

Bergman 82, Western Grove 39

Bergman jumped out to a 31-6 lead in the opening quarter and improved its record to 3-0 with a victory at home Tuesday over Western Grove.

Maddi Holt scored all of her 18 points in the first half for the Lady Panthers, who enjoyed a 58-19 cushion at halftime. Karsen Edwards added 14 and Ruby Trammell 12 for Bergman, which hit a dozen 3-pointers in the game.

Macy Young led Western Grove with 14 points, followed by Joshanna Middleton with 11.

Boys

Bergman 69, Western Grove 47

Bergman used a third-quarter scoring spree to pull away from Western Grove and claim a nonconference victory at home Tuesday.

Bergman (2-2) outscored Western Grove 36-12 in the third quarter and turned a six-point halftime lead into a 66-36 margin and forced the running clock throughout the fourth quarter.

Walker Patton led the Panthers with 25 points while Brayden Oleson added 19.

