Area teams prepare for King Cotton stage

The Pine Bluff Zebras played in the first nationally televised high school basketball game against the No. 1-ranked Flint Hill Prep Huskies of Virginia in 1987.

That game was played in the King Cotton Holiday Classic on ESPN, and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Roaf was on the Zebras' roster.

More than three decades later, Billy Dixon's Zebras will get a taste of the national spotlight in their hometown.

"Anytime you get an opportunity for your kids to get out and showcase on a stage this big -- it's a stage this big with the spotlight shining on you -- absolutely, you can look forward to that," the sixth-year head coach said. "The good news is, yeah, my guys are confident. They were young last year, but we're still young. We only have two seniors on the team, but the fact they are still young, they look forward to the challenge."

The Zebras were among 15 boys and four girls teams announced for the Dec. 27-29 tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center during a Tuesday news conference.

Pine Bluff graduated six players from last year's 16-5 team that won the 5A-South Conference championship and came within less than a minute of advancing to the state semifinals. But the Zebras have plenty of returnees, including sophomore guard Courtney Crutchfield, junior center Jordon Harris, junior guard X'Zaevion Barnett and senior guard Troy'reon Ramos.

"The good news is all of the guys who carried the load for us last year, except two of those guys, they're back," Dixon said.

And as he did with guard Austyne Dendy and Crutchfield last season, Dixon is moving up another freshman to the varsity, this time 6-foot-4, 235-pound Deriyon Graydon.

"If a kid can play, we want him to play," Dixon said. "My thing is that we're all ballers, and I don't do that based on age or maturity. We're all ballers. The expectation is the same. If you're a ninth-grader and you can play, we're going to play you. What better way to develop that kid and bring him along?

"My ideal is that we don't look at age. We don't look at grade [level]. We look at skill sets."

Second-year White Hall Coach Josh Hayes knows a thing or two about coaching freshmen.

His 6-6 son Jai'chaunn is the top-ranked player in the class of 2025 and is expected to contribute early in his career for a Bulldogs team looking to right the ship from a 5-19 mark last season. Jai'chaunn Hayes has already picked up offers from Ole Miss, where his father played from 1999-2002, and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"First, it was a very humbling experience; I'll tell you that," Josh Hayes said of last season. "I think we saw weaknesses we needed to work on. The big thing is, we've got a couple of new kids coming in. We've learned from the trials and tribulations of last year, and I think if we put it together, we can double or triple that win column from last year."

Josh Hayes said White Hall added Sheridan transfer Keaton Stone to the roster.

Jai'chaunn Hayes will be among a number of highly ranked players in the 2021 King Cotton field as the Bulldogs make their tournament debut.

"One thing, we're trying to build a culture and change it," Josh Hayes said. "I think playing in this tournament, nationally recognized as large as it is, hopefully will open people's eyes to where we're trying to take this program. We have a couple of players we can showcase, and hopefully we can have some success in it."

Watson Chapel will take part in King Cotton as well, having made its turnaround in the middle of last season from 2-7 to 14-10.

"It means something, getting to come to a tournament I actually grew up watching in my childhood, like one of the biggest tournaments in the country," said fourth-year Wildcats Coach Marcus Adams, who played at Pine Bluff in the early 2000s. "By them bringing it back, it brings an awesome feeling to my guys to get to play with the top players and the top teams in the country and get great exposure for our program."

The Wildcats have four starters returning from last season -- seniors Antwon Emsweller Jr. (center), Christopher Fountain (guard/forward) and Keshun Brown (point guard) and junior Khamani Cooper (guard) -- and all have drawn interest from at least one college.

"They've grown a ton," Adams said. "They put in a lot of work over the summer and played a lot of summer ball, too. But I'll tell you something, Christopher Fountain has made a lot of strides for us this year. He's grown to about 6-4 [from 6-3]. He's committed to the weight room. He's more explosive. He's shooting the ball. He's handling the ball, so we're expecting big things from him."