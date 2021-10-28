The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF OCTOBER 27, 2021

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-20-751. Kristi Priesmeyer (now Ramos) v. Daniel Huggins, Jr., from Benton CountyCircuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-20-615. Aaron C. Keeney and Laura J. Keeney v. David McQueen and Tina McQueen, from Benton County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-616. Minor L. McNeil v. Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration; Robert Pugh, Manager; and Wade Gambill, Auditor, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Twelfth Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-19-974. William Edward Gray v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CR-21-81. Jimmy Wayne Sparks v. State of Arkansas, from Poinsett County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

E-21-86. Charles Edward Cross v. Director, Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Appeal dismissed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-20-609. Lance Leavell and Christy Leavell v. Jerry Gentry and Jimmy Bowden, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-21-119. L.C. Kennedy, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed as modified. Whiteaker and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-20-384. Joshua M. Miller v. State of Arkansas, from Baxter County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-20-668. Leshay Morris (Eversoll) v. John Morris, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-20-478. Misty Fox v. Eric Fox, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Thirteenth Division. Dismissed without prejudice. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-20-580. Jack Wayne Matthews v. Shirlee Diane Matthews, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Vaught and Murphy, JJ., agree.