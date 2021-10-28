Arkansas panel tells of efforts to combat opioid drug abuse

Arkansas leaders in the effort to stop the abuse and trafficking of life-threatening opioid drugs said Wednesday that it must be an all-hands-on-deck fight to get in front of "this horrific animal" that is nationally causing 257 deaths a day.

"We at the DEA and all of my local, state and federal partners are not going to stop trying to protect Arkansans or Americans from these predatory drug traffickers, and we will use every resource at our disposal to do it," said Jared Harper, Drug Enforcement Administration's assistant special agent in charge for Arkansas.

That work includes monitoring health professionals and following up on complaints of over-prescribing the potentially addictive medications, he said.

Harper made the comments in a panel presentation on opioid awareness that was organized by the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Arkansas Deputy Education Secretary Stacy Smith facilitated the event, which included the showing of the recently released documentary "7 Days: The Opioid Crisis In Arkansas," by filmmaker Nathan Willis.

Harper asked for help and thanked the audience members -- including both on-site and livestream viewers from schools across the state -- for their interest.

"Keep up the fight because we are going to win," he said.

James Dawson, FBI Little Rock Special Agent in Charge, told the audience that the FBI's Little Rock field office has resources in Fort Smith, Texarkana, El Dorado, Marion, Jonesboro, Fayetteville and in undivulged locations all leveraged toward stopping the drug trade. The international drug market is marked from start to finish with violence and can literally trap innocent people in the crossfire, he said.

"We are conducting investigations with state and local partners, with the Drug Enforcement Administration in all those locations," he said.

"Is it to be punitive towards a segment of society or to be mean to other people? No. The reason we have a war on drugs is that we want to save American lives. Sometimes I feel like we lost focus on that. We take that very seriously," he said.

He added that he and others are working to use 21st Century methods of combating the 21st Century problem, including the trafficking of drugs on the dark web.

Kirk Lane, Arkansas' drug director, said that it's been two steps forward and one step back in the efforts to curb opioid addictions and deaths in the Natural State. One of the newer successes, he said, has been partnering with those who are in recovery from addictions to help others resolve their drug abuse, and not leaving it all to law enforcement.

Sean Willits, a peer recovery specialist, is one of those partners who offers support and a wide array of resources to those who overdose or have addictions. Willits tells in the documentary his own story of addiction that began at age 21 and resulted in overdosing 14 times.

On Wednesday, Willits said his hope is that the discussions surrounding drug abuse can be normalized.

"That's how we make changes," Willits said. "That's how we help people, people like me, by not making it such a weird thing and keeping it a secret. We should be comfortable talking about it."

Lane and other panel members said repeatedly Wednesday that the state and nation can't arrest its way out of opioid abuse.

Asked about the role of schools, Lane said more must be taught to students than just to say "no" to inappropriate drug use but how to cope with the drug use they may see in their homes. Statistics show that drug overdose is most likely to occur in adults ages 20 to 50 and are parents and guardians, he said.

He suggested that schools should be helping students to help their parents and households and giving the students the strength to speak out about problems rather than hiding them, which fuels greater problems, he said.

Lane said there are effective pathways and beneficial treatments to recovery from addiction. The number of providers of medication-assisted treatment for addictions in Arkansas has grown from as few as 75 in 2017 to almost 500, he said. The goal is to have those providers in every county, he said.

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education's Red Ribbon Week webpage includes a link to the "7 Days: The Opioid Crisis in Arkansas" documentary and classroom resources: https://bit.ly/3ED5fh1