Hot Springs, 1934: "We had thought we would leave here this week but Dr. wants Karl to take another week of treatments ..." "Karl is better." Likely Karl was getting his thermal bath treatments at the Buckstaff Bath House, which has remained in operation since opening in 1912. During the 1920s the owners sought to stand out from competitors and got federal approval to advertise, as on this card, "White Attendants. This Means Service."

