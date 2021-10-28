ASC sets programs for November

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' November programs include a Live@5 concert with Platinum Hitz, a slam poetry presentation and the production of "Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On."

Live@5 featuring Platinum Hitz -- Nov. 5

The Arts & Science Center welcomes back Platinum Hitz for its Live@5 concert series from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 5. Visitors will hear the soulful tunes by the local R&B band at The ARTSpace on Main's ART Yard, 623 S. Main St. In case of inclement weather, the performance would be moved to the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC's main facility, 701 S. Main St.

Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided and guests must be 21 or older to enter, according to a news release.

ASC hosts jazz, blues and rock & roll musicians on the first Friday of every month from February to December. This event is sponsored by M.K. Distributors Inc.

All About Improv Workshop -- Nov. 6

For people wanting to improve their acting skills, enhance their comedic side or simply have some fun, the Arts & Science Center will host an All About Improv workshop. The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 6 at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St. This workshop is for ages 16 and older.

Participants will learn about exaggeration with Pine Bluff native Thomas Hunter and what makes it funny through various improv group games.

Hunter began his theater education at the Arts & Science Center. He went on to study theater at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and improv at The Annoyance Theatre in Chicago. Hunter runs a monthly improv/variety show in Fayetteville.

The cost is $50 for ASC members and $65 for nonmembers. Space is limited. For details, contact Rhodes Daigle at (870) 395-7059 or rdaigle@asc701.org.

ART WORKS Presents: Slam Poetry --Nov. 12

The Arts & Science Center will host a new slam poetry event from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 12. The event will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St.

Nationally awarded poet and author Tru Poet will host the open-mic night. The event will also feature special guest Michael Merritt, who is a writer, director, producer and New York Film Academy alumnus. Merritt will recite a selection of writings.

Ages 16 and older are invited to share spoken-word selections and creations in an environment that celebrates poetry and storytelling, according to the news release.

Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers and may be paid at the door. No registration is required. Participants can enter for a chance to win door prizes. Complimentary drinks and snacks will be available.

FunDay with Artist Virmarie DePoyster -- Nov. 13

The Arts & Science Center will welcome pastel artist Vimarie DePoyster during Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 13. The event is free.

DePoyster will lead visitors in a hands-on art demonstration for the whole family. Her exhibition "Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas" will be on display through Jan. 29.

"It is often said that the eyes are the windows to the soul, so I plan to do a demo and guide exercise as we explore why our eyes are so captivating," DePoyster said. "We will use handheld mirrors and explore our faces as we 'paint' with pastels on brown craft paper and capture our essence."

ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities. The event is led by visiting artists, art educators and ASC staff. Family FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation.

"Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On"-- Nov. 19-21

Tickets are on sale for the Arts & Science Center's 2021 biennial fundraiser "Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On."

⁠Performances are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-20, and 2 p.m. Nov. 21. This production will be in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater in ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St.

Proceeds benefit youth theater programming and shine a light on talented performers in Southeast Arkansas. This year's show features a selection of songs from popular movie soundtracks and Broadway numbers.

Tickets are $25 for the show, or $50 for the show and a pre-show cocktail hour at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., at 6 p.m. Nov. 19-20. To purchase tickets, visit artssciencecenter.tix.com or call (870) 536-3375.

"Razzle Dazzle" is sponsored by Relyance Bank. This production is directed by Lindsey Collins, co-directed by Joel Anderson and choreographed by Tana Soto Cook.

Details: asc701.org.