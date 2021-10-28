Carin Schoppmeyer: November events raise money for nonprofits

November

Aim for Zero luncheon and TopGolf tournament

Project Zero

3 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. -- Project Zero will mark National Adoption Month with the Aim for Zero benefit luncheon at Kindred North in Centerton and the Aim for Zero TopGolf tournament from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at TopGolf in Rogers.

The free luncheon will feature Chelsea Helms, adoption advocate, as keynote speaker. Organizers say the event is "an opportunity for guests to learn more about Project Zero and how they can get involved."

The TopGolf tournament is "open to anyone who would like to purchase a team or become an event sponsor." Registration for a team of six is $750.

Sponsorships are available. Information: projectzeroNWA@gmail.com or theprojectzero.org/events.php

Journey of Hope

Court Appointed Special Advocates

4 Timed entry -- Journey of Hope, a walk-through exhibition featuring stories of children in foster care, will take place at the Rogers Convention Center. Due to pandemic precautions, this event is in lieu of the nonprofit organization's annual Light of Hope benefit breakfast and luncheon. Guests must preregister for timed entry; masks required. Information: (479) 725-2213 or nwacasa.org/event/light-of-hope.

Journey of Hope: Virtual

Court Appointed Special Advocates

5 noon -- The virtual event at facebook.com/CASAof NWA will feature an online presentation highlighting CASA and the foster care experience. No preregistration required; accessible without a Facebook account. Information: (479) 725-2213 or nwacasa.org/event/light-of-hope.

A Big Night With Big Plans

Jones Center

5 6:30 p.m. -- The Jones Center will play host to A Big Night With Big Plans at the center in Springdale. Organizers say: "On-site guests will enjoy exclusive table-side bar cart service and a unique sit-down dinner experience created by the Tyson Global Chef Team." The black-tie optional event will provide a sneak peek at the center's new campus master plan. All proceeds stay local to support youth programming and annual operations at the Jones Center. Information: (479) 756-8090 or info@jonesnet.org.

A Very Special Virtual Art Show

Sunshine School and Development Center

8-12 6:30 p.m. -- A Very Special Art Show to benefit Sunshine School and Development Center in Bentonville will be a virtual event this year. Organizers say the art auction includes "pieces created by Sunshine School students, clients and local artists from around Northwest Arkansas." The weeklong benefit will feature daily Facebook Live events. Information: (479) 636-3190 or sarah.pollack@nwasunshineschool.org.

Winetopia

Restore Humanity

12 7-10 p.m. -- Winetopia, the annual wine tasting to benefit Restore Humanity, will be at Stone Chapel at Matt Lane Farm in Fayetteville. The evening will include wine, craft beer, bourbon and food tasting, a silent auction and a wine toss. Organizers say: "One of our covid-19 safety precautions will be reducing the number of guests who will be able to attend. This means tickets may sell out faster than in previous years." Tickets for the business casual attire event are $75. Information: (479) 841-2841 or www.restorehumanity.org.

National Philanthropy Day Virtual Celebration

Association of Fundraising Professionals Northwest Arkansas

17 11 a.m.-1 p.m. -- The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will laud local philanthropists at the National Philanthropy Day virtual celebration. Organizers say: "National Philanthropy Day is a special day set aside in November to recognize the great contributions of philanthropy -- and those people active in the philanthropic community -- to the enrichment of our world."

The 2021 National Philanthropy Day Award honorees are:

• Outstanding Philanthropists -- Laurice Hachem and Mechelle Meredith-Ehardt;

• Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser -- Meredith Lowry;

• Outstanding Fundraising Executive -- Dee Vaughn;

• Lifetime Achievement -- Carl Collier;

• Outstanding Corporation -- The Kraft Heinz Company;

• Outstanding Foundation -- American Electric Power Foundation;

• Covid-19 Hero -- Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food; and

• Special NPD Judges Award -- KUAF 91.3 Public Radio.

Information: afpnwark.afpnet.org.

Turkey Trot 5K for Heroes

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance

25 9 a.m. -- The 14th annual Turkey Trot 5K, Wild Gobbler 5K Adventure and 1-mile Fun Run/Walk, and virtual run will begin at the Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary's in Rogers. The Wild Gobbler will be a 5K race with five CrossFit stations throughout the course. Organizers say virtual run participants may complete their runs at times and locations of their choosing. The event will benefit Sheep Dog Impact Assistance's programs to help veterans "get off the couch" and reengage in living an active, meaningful and productive life with a renewed sense of purpose." Registration is $15 for the fun run, $35 for the Turkey Trot and virtual race and $43 for the Wild Gobbler. Information: (479) 466-9713 or SheepDogIA.org.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Runners start their race Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, during the 10th Annual Turkey Trot for Heroes 5K hosted by Sheep Dog Impact Assistance at the Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary's in Rogers. This year more than 800 participated in the fundraiser for the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Christmas outreach program, which gives clothing and presents to children of military veterans and first responders in need.