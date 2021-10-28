Catholic still eyeing playoffs

The Little Rock Catholic football program has had a rocky football season, facing a stacked schedule.

It had non-conference matchups with a now undefeated Jonesboro team, a top-10 Benton squad and a road game against Nolan Catholic in Fort Worth. All three ended in defeat, including a triple-overtime loss to Nolan, though the Texas recently forfieited the victory for using ineligible players.

From there, Catholic's conference schedule was arguably more stacked, with four straight games against top-10 programs with Cabot, Bryant, Fort Smith Northside and North Little Rock combining to outscore the Rockets 177-41.

Catholic (2-6, 1-4) came into its game Friday against Little Rock Southwest (1-7, 0-4), with no on-field victories last week. The Gryphons also came in with one forfeit victory in a game of bottom-dwellers, but the Rockets handily came out on top for a 31-16 victory.

"We've had a rough go of it lately," Catholic Coach John Fogleman said. "I think what [the win] says the most is that our kids are still playing. They still come to practice. They still work hard when, at this point, a lot of people kind of cash it and move on."

While the Rockets had been outgained by opponents a combined 2,713-1,595 in total yards coming into the game, they outgained the Gryphons 347-216 and forced four turnovers. Catholic didn't allow a score until the fourth quarter, leading 24-0 at halftime and 31-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

The win also kept playoff implications for Catholic, which is in sixth place in 7A-Central. The Rockets will face No. 2 Conway this week, but they'll square off with a winless Little Rock Central team to end the season. If Catholic beats Central, it'll clinch the conference's final playoff spot.

"It's obvious we're not going to win a conference championship," Fogleman said. "So your next goal is to get into the playoffs. And that's still an obtainable goal. That's still something we're fighting to accomplish."

DARDANELLE

Sand Lizards surging

Dardanelle (4-4, 2-2) is squarely in the middle of the 4A-4 Conference heading into this week's matchup with Waldron. Three weeks prior, though, the Sand Lizards looked in much worse shape at 1-4.

But since a 22-20 loss to Lamar on Oct. 1, Dardanelle has only won -- beating Pottsville, Fordyce and Mena for a three-game winning streak.

The Sand Lizards started the year with losses to Booneville and Charleston, which are a combined 16-1 this season. They also kicked off conference play with a loss to Ozark (5-2), which is tied for first in the 4A-4.

"Maybe it's part maturity," Dardanelle Coach Phil Vega said about the Sand Lizards' start. "Just the maturity of them through the course of the first five or six, and the guys finally buying in and understanding what we're trying to do as a team."

The winning started off with a last-second win against Pottsville, in which the Sand Lizards came back from a 17-0 halftime deficit to win 27-24. They beat Fordyce and Mena in high-scoring affairs, winning 45-35 and 56-42, respectively.

Dardanelle is averaging 411.7 yards per game in those wins. In its first five games, it averaged 282.6 yards.

A total of 46% of the Sand Lizards' offensive yardage has come in their past three games.

LR PARKVIEW

Freshman shows out

The Little Rock Parkview football team is full of collegiate talent, with commits to the University of Arkansas, Mississippi and Memphis playing both sides of the ball.

But in last Thursday's 48-7 trouncing of Russellville, one freshman's performance stood out amongst his soon-to-be Division I teammates, as Monterrio Elston put together an efficient night against the Cyclones. He caught 4 passes with them going for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said afterward that Patriots skill player Willie Eackles, who finished with 27 yards and a touchdown, was sidelined with an injury during the game.

"It was next man up," Bolding said. "And Monterio stepped up."

Elston, whose nickname on the team is "Money," had 12 catches for 145 yards before the Russellville game. His season totals are now 298 yards on 16 catches (18.6 ypc).

EXTRA POINTS

Heading into Friday's games, there are 10 conferences with teams who are tied for first place (7A-Central, 6A-West, 5A-East, 5A-West, 4A-4, 3A-3, 3A-4, 3A-5, 2A-4 and 2A-7). Of those 10, four (6A-West, 4A-4, 3A-3 and 3A-4) have matchups that will decide outright conference champions. ... While there are a handful of tie-breaking games Friday, there are also several contests that could create ties atop multiple conferences, including Sylvan Hills at Jonesboro in 6A-East, Valley View at Nettleton in 5A-East and Stuttgart at Lonoke in 4A-2. Losses for Jonesboro and Stuttgart would create three-way ties for first while a Valley View victory would give Wynne sole possession of first in 5A-East. However, with Wynne and Nettleton facing off Nov. 5, a loss for the Yellowjackets in that game would also create another three-way tie for first.