Coat shower held to aid veterans

Members of the United States Daughters of 1812, Simon Bradford Chapter (USD 1812); Colonial Dames 17th Century, John Eliot Chapter (CD17C); and the Arkansas Society Daughters of Colonial Wars (DCW) recently held another coat shower for veterans.

The Triad of U.S.D. 1812, DCW and CD17C normally meets four times a year at the Pine Bluff Country Club. All three groups are committed to patriotic service and historical preservation. Members reside throughout the state, according to a news release.

The groups received a request in September from Michael Dobbs, chief at the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System.

Dobbs expressed a need for winter coats and jackets and the three historical groups quickly decided to make their October meeting a shower. All members and guests were to bring in at least one coat, clean and in good repair, to be delivered to the Eugene Towbin VA at North Little Rock.

Representatives from the organizations are members of the CDCE Voluntary Services team and react, if possible, when a specific need is identified by Dobbs, according to the release.

Earlier in the year the groups held a pillow shower for veterans housed at St. Francis House and last year held its first coat shower for indigent veterans.

Eighty four men’s coats, jackets, winter outerwear (many new), plus other warm clothes were delivered to the VA after the meeting. Cash donations were also received as the need for men’s coats will be all winter. Especially needed are men’s larger coats, XXL-XXXXL. Women’s clothing is not needed, according to the release.

Mike Barnes, CDCE Voluntary Services specialist, accepted the coats delivered by Kimberly Stout, Pat McLemore, Sheila Beatty-Krout and Kay Tatum.

Members in will be collecting men’s coats in good repair during the winter season. Emails may be sent to the following for pickup in these communities: in Hot Springs Village email beattykrout@suddenlink.net; at Benton email belindamjonesbellsouth.net ; Pine Bluff email swyatt@cabelynx.com; and Mount Ida email pcmcmountain@yahoo.com.