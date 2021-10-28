Conway woman who used machete to rob Little Rock restaurants sentenced to 20 years

A machete-wielding restaurant robber has accepted a 20-year prison sentence.

Sentencing papers filed Monday show Kalyne Ore'one'de'shae Givens, 23, of Conway pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of theft and one count of aggravated assault in exchange for the 20-year sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton.

Givens first struck Nov. 1 about 11:34 a.m. at the Subway at 1003 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock where she posed as a customer, court filings show. She went through the sandwich line then pulled out the large knife and demanded money when worker Carmen Bryles was at the cash register. She took the cash and ran, discarding a cap she had been wearing in a vacant lot near the restaurant.

About five weeks later, on Dec. 9, Givens robbed the store a second time, again posing as a customer going through the sandwich line until it was time to pay. She pulled the machete on clerk Mike Mehta and demanded money from the register, then fled the store with the cash. Again, she left behind an article of clothing, a red and black jacket that police found at the intersection of 12th and Pulaski streets.

Police caught up with Givens about a week later on Dec. 17 after she tried to rob the Jimmy John's restaurant at 700 Broadway, also in Little Rock. She approached the counter, ordered a sandwich and then pulled out the machete and demanded money from worker Devon Williams. She left when Williams and other workers refused to comply.

Five minutes later, while police were still at Jimmy John's, Givens struck at Vino's Brewery, about a half-mile away, at 923 W Seventh St., where she demanded money out of the till from worker Mark Olson. When another worker, Jason Gorecke, intervened and closed the cash register, Givens swung the machete at him then left with the tip jar.

Vino's workers saw her getting onto an eastbound city bus, which police stopped on Broadway -- right next to the Jimmy John's -- and arrested Givens without incident. She still had the machete and Vino's money.

Givens will have to serve 14 years before she can apply for parole. Under the conditions of her plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Wilson Raines and public defender Kent Krause, a theft by receiving charge involving Givens' arrest Oct. 30 while driving a stolen 2011 Ford Mustang was dropped in exchange for Givens' guilty plea.

Court records show Givens had been on probation since October 2018 after pleading guilty to second-degree battery and terroristic threatening for assaulting a UAMS police officer and threatening another officer while at the hospital. Givens also has a terroristic threatening conviction for threatening her stepmother, Tammy Givens, at her stepmother's Mabelvale home.