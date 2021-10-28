Craighead County library system sued

A Craighead County resident sued her library system Wednesday, saying it violated the state's open-meetings law.

The lawsuit by Amanda Escue against the Craighead County Jonesboro Library System said the library board's "Sensitive Content Subcommittee" met without giving notice to the public, as required by law. Escue was a library board member until she resigned Sept. 13, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit cites, in part, Ark. Code Annotated 25-19-106, which requires notice of regular meetings "to anyone who requests the information" and says that for emergency or special meetings, "the person calling the meeting shall notify the representatives of the newspapers, radio stations, and television stations, if any, located in the county in which the meeting is to be held and any news media located elsewhere that cover regular meetings of the governing body and that have requested to be so notified" at least two hours before the meeting begins.

The subcommittee met after Escue told her fellow board members on Sept. 13 that the library "had several books in the children's section that she felt were harmful to minors and contained nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, and graphic images of sexual acts that are patently offensive and not suitable for children," according to the lawsuit, which was filed by Joey McCutchen, a Fort Smith-based attorney.

Escue had proposed creating a review process "regarding the purchase and placement of books and materials concerning sexual and romantic attraction, gender fluidity or other gender theories, and family planning including sexual reproduction and abortion," according to the lawsuit.

On Oct. 6, the subcommittee met and discussed the issue, the lawsuit said.

Escue, through her lawyer, asked the court to declare the meeting unlawful, stop the library board "from conducting business outside of the public view" and assess attorney's fees and costs in addition to other relief.

Efforts to get comment from the Craighead County Jonesboro Library System on Wednesday were unsuccessful. The lawsuit said library Director David Eckert told the subcommittee that notification of the meeting was not necessary unless someone called to ask, but that a full board's special meeting required notice.

The lawsuit was filed in Craighead County Circuit Court.