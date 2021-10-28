Dallas man sentenced to 30 months in prison for rash of ATM thefts in Arkansas and Oklahoma

The last of four ATM bandits out of Texas was sentenced Wednesday to 2½ years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $84,000 in restitution for his part in stealing two machines from two locations in Arkansas in December 2018 and January 2019.

Steven Jadon Williams, 41, of Dallas pleaded guilty April 2 to one count of conspiracy to transport stolen U.S. currency and two counts of transporting stolen U.S. currency in connection with two ATM burglaries in Arkansas that occurred during a rash of ATM thefts during that time period.

Williams was arrested Jan. 16, 2020, with three other Dallas residents -- Antonio Denard Few, 35; Christopher Landelle Burns, 32; and James Darron Miller, 33 -- after a federal grand jury indicted the four, alleging they drove to Oklahoma and Arkansas to break into ATMs inside stores, including a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Conway and a Shell Superstop convenience store in Benton.

At the Benton store, the men uprooted the ATM from its moorings in the concrete floor and took it with them. It was later found in a ditch -- emptied of cash -- across the Texas state line near New Boston.

Few was sentenced Aug. 15 to five years in prison, Miller was sentenced June 4 to three years in prison, and Burns was sentenced Oct. 14 to 16 months in prison.

The four men reportedly embarked on a string of crimes that began in December 2018 and ended in January 2019, hitting ATMs in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma, communicating by cellphone to orchestrate the thefts.

Williams could have received up to 10 years in prison on the two transport counts and five years on the conspiracy count. U.S. sentencing guidelines calculations came to a sentencing range of 10 to 16 months in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bart Dickinson asked U.S. District Judge Brian Miller to sentence Williams to 36 months in prison, more than double the top-end guideline sentence. He argued that the guideline range was inadequate to address the full range of conduct or the property damage that resulted

"I don't think ... that's adequate for what they did," Dickinson argued, "which is break in to ... a man's convenience store in Benton, trash it and steal the safe, steal the money and the ATM, just pull the whole thing up and take it with them and dump it on the way back to Dallas."

Weighing Dickinson's argument, Miller said punishing Williams -- or any of his co-defendants -- for uncharged conduct could risk a double sentence being imposed should any be convicted and sentenced in another jurisdiction. But he agreed the conduct in the current offense was more egregious than the guidelines addressed.

He said he was reminded of a case in Helena-West Helena involving a rash of ATM thefts in which the perpetrators used a backhoe to pull the machines out of the ground, leaving a gaping hole in the wake of the theft.

"We get to the point where people just take ATMs out of the ground and there's a big hole sitting there, that is a sign of wholesale lawlessness," Miller said. "When you start grabbing ATM machines ... pulling them out of the ground and walking them down the street, it's comical on the one hand but on the other hand it's an indicator that people just have no respect for the law."

Williams' attorney, Donald Etherly of Helena-West Helena, argued that to exceed the guideline range for uncharged conduct would be to impose an unjust sentence.

"To the extent the government is saying ... he should get an upward variance because he did all these things that are not contained in this case, are not addressed in this case, I don't think that would be appropriate," Etherly argued. "I think we're here to address the things that he was actually charged with,

"You said you don't think the guidelines really address this issue," he continued, "well, I say we're here and we have guidelines and the guidelines in this particular case say 10 to 16 months."

Williams gave an impassioned plea for leniency, telling Miller he is finished with crime and plans to earn a living driving trucks after his release.

"I'm through making mistakes," Williams said. "I'm done. I'm through. I can't do nothing but plead to you and to the court. ... You've got my life in your hands."

After learning that Williams has been in federal custody for the past 21 months, Miller fell silent for several long moments as he considered the sentencing options available. Then, citing a number of factors including the conduct of the charged offenses, the past history and characteristics of the defendant, and the need to promote respect for the law, Miller granted an upward variance to 30 months with credit for time served, meaning Williams will likely be eligible for release in nine months.

In addition, he ordered Williams to serve three years on supervised release and to repay $84,626 jointly and severally with his three co-defendants.